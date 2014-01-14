New Cleveland 588 woods launched for 2014

Gallery of the Cleveland 588 Custom driver

Gallery of the Cleveland 588 fairway wood

Gallery of the Cleveland 588 hybrid

Cleveland Golf has announced the launch of its new range of 588 woods: the Cleveland 588 Custom driver, Cleveland 588 fairway wood and Cleveland 588 hybrid.

Cleveland says the new range of 2014 woods is its longest to date, bringing the performance of the 588 brand to golfers of all levels.

The Cleveland 588 Custom driver – constructed after extensive testing and tour validation – is a customisable 460cc driver with a titanium head.

Cleveland says it offers the greatest combination of distance, forgiveness and accuracy of any driver it’s ever made.

An adjustable hosel on the 588 Custom driver offers 12 different loft, lie and face settings. Loft and lie have a total range of 3 degrees, while face angle has a total range of 4.5 degrees.

The back of the sole also has an adjustable weight screw to optimise swingweight.

Varaible face thickness technology creates a penetrating flight on centre strikes and aids ball speeds on off-centre strikes for increased forgiveness.

More weight has also been positioned low in the club head, which should produce a high and boaring ball flight.

The Cleveland 588 Custom driver comes in 9- and 10.5-degree models, which both weigh in at 305 grams and come with Premium Matrix OZIK 6Q3 shafts.

The Cleveland 588 Custom driver comes with an RRP of £279.



Cleveland 588 fairway wood

The Cleveland 588 fairway wood – which the brand claims is its longest ever fairway wood – is made to combine power and forgiveness.

The 588 fairway wood has optimal face, sole and crown dimensions which promotes a confidence-inspiring look from the tee or the fairway.

As with the driver, variable face thickness technology enables sweet centre strikes and forgiving off-centre strikes. Weight has also been repositioned lower in the club head to promote a higher launch.

The Cleveland 588 fairway wood – which comes with an RRP of £159 – is available in two 3-wood models (14 and 15.5 degrees), a 5-wood (18 degrees) and a 7-wood (20.5 degrees).



Cleveland 588 hybrid

The main technological innovation on the Cleveland 588 hybrid is Gliderail technology – a combination of two rails with a centre keel on the sole of the club, which decreases turf resistance for greater speed at impact.

The 588 is Cleveland’s first hybrid model with variable face thickness technology, facilitating high ball speeds and forgiveness.

More weight is also positioned lower in the club for a higher launch angle.

The Cleveland 588 hybrid comes in H2 – H5 models, with lofts ranging from 18 degrees to 26 degrees.

The Cleveland 588 hybrid comes with a RRP of £129.

