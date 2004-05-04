TAYLOR MADE ROSSA MONZA £149
Design and Tech Benefits
The red face insert gives this putter a unique, attractive look that should appeal to golfers up for something a bit different. The black mallet head should help with alignment but might take a while to get used to. The deep mallet head has a central alignment marking to help achieve the correct set-up position. When swung the head should remain stable producing a solid stroke sending the ball off on line.
GM VERDICT
This Monza mallet has quite a heavy head which is easy to keep on line. A new lower price tag makes this quite an appealing option – it’ll perform well and look good in the bag. If you’re into mallet putters and take comfort in the alignment aids they give, we recommend you take this out for a spin.
