TAYLOR MADE ROSSA MONZA £149



Design and Tech Benefits

The red face insert gives this putter a unique, attractive look that should appeal to golfers up for something a bit different. The black mallet head should help with alignment but might take a while to get used to. The deep mallet head has a central alignment marking to help achieve the correct set-up position. When swung the head should remain stable producing a solid stroke sending the ball off on line.