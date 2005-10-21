Hippo ITX2 £49.99



Design and Tech Benefits

Compact head with graphite crown and generously rounded sole. The lightweight carbon crown on the ITX2 allows for weight to be positioned low and deep in the head creating a higher launch angle. This should make it easier to get the ball airborne from difficult lies. Lofts available: 17, 20 and 23 degrees. The ITX2 is easy to hit, effortless in flight and good at getting to the bottom of the ball in the straggly stuff. Owing to the long shaft it plays more like a wood than an iron.



GM VERDICT

A neat, compact look producing a crisper contact than you might expect from a composite head. Perhaps a touch too long for a utility club.