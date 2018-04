Nike SV Tour Black Satin Wedge £79(s)

Design and Tech Benefits



Feedback from Nike?s players led to the final profile, bounce and groove design on this new SV Tour wedge (£79). The anti-glare finish will rust over time to further enhance feel..

GM VERDICT



An excellent addition to Nike?s wedge line-up. Nice compact head to look down on, with a sole grind offering plenty of versatility.

5

