A look at some of the most forgiving irons on the market in 2017: Clubs that could help you find increased consistency and improve your scoring.

Best Forgiving Irons 2017

For many, iron play is one of the most difficult elements of the golfing challenge. Making a clean contact with the ball and achieving a consistent strike and distance can be quite a challenge. But there are clubs out there that can make the task considerably easier.

There are many sets of forgiving, game-improvement irons on the market that could help you to achieve greater consistency and find more confidence when you’re striking iron shots of the turf or out of the rough. Making stronger contact and achieving a higher ball flight with your irons will help you hit more greens and give you more chances. Find the right set of forgiving irons to suit your game and you could see shots tumble from your handicap.

Titleist 716 AP1

Price: £100 per club (steel), £120 per club (graphite)

Titleist say the current AP1 is the longest and most forgiving iron they’ve ever made. Thanks to a high MOI design featuring high density tungsten weighting and a thin, fast face owing to the undercut cavity, these irons help you generate great ball speed even on off-centre strikes. The centre of gravity has been optimised and is progressive so as to help generate the ideal launch angle with each iron. Available from 3-iron to 52 degree wedge.

TaylorMade M2 irons

Price: £699

TaylorMade has been able to lower CG and improve consistency by adding Face Slots, creating a thinner overall topline and adopting a deeper Speed Pocket with a 33% thinner front wall for even more flexibility.

A new thinner, wider six-sided fluted hosel saves weight that is put lower in the clubhead. The new hosel bend slot also allows for a 30% improvement in bending. The M2 irons employ ‘Geocoustic’ engineering techniques; acoustics tuned through geometry for better feel and sound.

Callaway Great Big Bertha OS irons

Price: £849 for 7-piece set (steel)

At its launch, the Big Bertha OS iron was Callaway’s most complex iron ever, promoting distance without losing out on forgiveness.

The irons do this through an Exo Cage construction; two vertical beams behind the face providing strength to allow the distribution of weight into more optimum locations. This makes the iron more stable on off-centre hits, allowing Callaway’s next-generation 360 Face Cup technology to function more efficiently for more ball speed across the face.

Cobra King Oversize irons

Price: £699 for 7-piece set (steel), £799 (graphite)

These irons feature ‘PWRshell’ face technology which helps to lower CG and provides a thinner, lighter face and sole structure, delivering higher ball speeds across the face for more distance. A full-hollow body construction through the set, delivers a soft, yet solid sound for higher launch and improved consistency.

The irons have a multi-material cavity construction with a new aluminium medallion badge saving weight that is then taken up by high density tungsten weighting in the toe, creating the low and centered CG in the oversized head.