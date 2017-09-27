We take a look at the coolest and most stylish golfing belts on the market this year.
Best Golf Belts 2017
When heading out to do battle on the fairways, looking and feeling great could give you the edge when it comes to performance. Golf is such a psychological sport that having the sartorial advantage over your opponent or the field could be final ingredient in finding your perfect golfing recipe.
A belt is not just a functional item making you feel more comfortable around the mid-section, it’s also a way for you to make a statement with your golfing outfit. Men are limited in options when it comes to accessorising but the belt is a key way to enhance your look and express your style.
Here we look at some of the most striking belt designs on the market in 2017 from some of the coolest golfing brands and designers.
FootJoy Buckle Belt
Price: £60
This genuine leather belt offers a sleek and athletic look with a statement metal buckle featuring FJ logo. It’s available in three colours – smooth white, charcoal snake and navy snake, the latter two have a snakeskin style finish. It’s stylish but sturdy and is suitable to be worn in all weathers.
Oscar Jacobson Classic Golf Belt
Price: £45
Available in a range of lengths, this stylish leather golf belt features a metal buckle with the funky OJ logo upon it. It’s a sleek and stylish looking belt that will pair with almost any outfit.
Druh Belts – Dark brown crocodile textured leather belt with db classic block buckle
Price: £100.40
Stand out on the fairways with this luxurious crocodile-style textured belt with understated but stylish db block buckle.
Nike Stretch Woven Men’s Belt
Price: £31.95
Stretch fit for extra comfort this woven belt has been designed to twist and turn as you move, increasing your range of motion. The buckle is brushed gunmetal with a matte black prong.
Galvin Green Wesley Belt
Price: £64.95
This statement garment comes in a range of colours and features an enamel cut-out buckle with stylised Galvin Green logo. It’s available in some colour choices from understated to outlandish.
Adidas webbing belt
Price: £17.95
This functional and sporty fabric belt is constructed from a durable fabric and it features a metal 3-stripes buckle with matte finish. It’s available in six different colours.
Under Armour Braided belt
Price: £30
A casual yet functional look in this understated belt by Under Armour. It’s available in a range of sizes and colours and the fit woven webbing construction has stretch properties.
Callaway Chev Belt II
Price: £39.99
A stylish and sleek belt featuring a Callaway Chevron buckle. Available in black, blue or white.
Mizuno webbed belt
Price: £15
A 100% polyester belt with metal buckle, this webbed belt is available in Black, Clown Fish, Norse Blue and White.
Puma Script belt
Price: £22.99
This leather belt delivers a great retro look with its enamel filled buckle with funky script logo. The 100% leather strap is naturally textured and the rivets feature an 18-hole logo. Available in blue, black and white.
With so many stylish and unique belt offerings to choose from, it’s possible to find the perfect option to complete your golfing look. Accessorise this year with a stylish, functional and individual belt.
