We take a look at the coolest and most stylish golfing belts on the market this year.

Best Golf Belts 2017

When heading out to do battle on the fairways, looking and feeling great could give you the edge when it comes to performance. Golf is such a psychological sport that having the sartorial advantage over your opponent or the field could be final ingredient in finding your perfect golfing recipe.

A belt is not just a functional item making you feel more comfortable around the mid-section, it’s also a way for you to make a statement with your golfing outfit. Men are limited in options when it comes to accessorising but the belt is a key way to enhance your look and express your style.

Here we look at some of the most striking belt designs on the market in 2017 from some of the coolest golfing brands and designers.

FootJoy Buckle Belt

Price: £60

This genuine leather belt offers a sleek and athletic look with a statement metal buckle featuring FJ logo. It’s available in three colours – smooth white, charcoal snake and navy snake, the latter two have a snakeskin style finish. It’s stylish but sturdy and is suitable to be worn in all weathers.

Buy now at Golf Support

Oscar Jacobson Classic Golf Belt

Price: £45

Available in a range of lengths, this stylish leather golf belt features a metal buckle with the funky OJ logo upon it. It’s a sleek and stylish looking belt that will pair with almost any outfit.

Buy now at House of Fraser

Druh Belts – Dark brown crocodile textured leather belt with db classic block buckle

Price: £100.40

Stand out on the fairways with this luxurious crocodile-style textured belt with understated but stylish db block buckle.

Buy now at Amazon

Nike Stretch Woven Men’s Belt

Price: £31.95

Stretch fit for extra comfort this woven belt has been designed to twist and turn as you move, increasing your range of motion. The buckle is brushed gunmetal with a matte black prong.

Buy now at Amazon

Galvin Green Wesley Belt

Price: £64.95

This statement garment comes in a range of colours and features an enamel cut-out buckle with stylised Galvin Green logo. It’s available in some colour choices from understated to outlandish.

Buy now at Scotts Dale Golf