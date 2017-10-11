Planning a golf day? Unsure what prizes to offer? Here’s a selection of the best prizes to give your society day that special touch.

Best Golf Day Prizes 2017

We’ve all turned up on a golf day and been somewhat underwhelmed with the prizes. What can be worse than a perfectly struck 5-iron to two feet – which wins nearest the pin – being rewarded with a bag of plastic golf tees? Unacceptable.

We’ve selected a few of our favourite prizes that will only improve your well-planned golf day.

Swatkins 12.5 Inch Golf Claret Jug, Golf Trophy

The biggest prize of them all is surely the golf trophy. Now, many a golf day overlooks the main silverware itself, which is such a shame because it’s all about the trophy. This Swatkins masterpiece equates to no more than the cost of a hybrid, give or take a few pounds, and who wouldn’t be happy lifting the Claret Jug?

Titleist Golf Players Towel

There’s something particularly satisfying about bagging yourself a premium golf towel for a nearest pin or long drive. The Titleist Players towel features full loop terry ends for better moisture absorbing and cleaning.

Red Letter Days £50 Gift Experience Voucher

Now you’re thinking outside the box, which is a good thing. A golf day should feature golf specific prizes, yes, but why limit it to balls, bags and equipment when the likelihood is the prize winner will have all those? This experience voucher means your winner can enjoy a taste of something different, away from the course…

TaylorMade 2017 TP5 / TP5x Golf Balls

Ok, so we’re contradicting ourselves, but golf balls are always well received, especially premium tour balls like the TaylorMade 2017 TP5 and TP5x. This ball features a 5-layer construction that is designed to perform optimally with every club in your golf bag. Perfect NP or LD prizes, so stock up.

BIG MAX Atlantis Padded & Wheeled Golf Travel Bag / Flight Cover

As with any prize, there’s a risk someone will already own one of what they’ve just won. However, not everyone will have a travel/flight bag of this quality. This is new for 2017 and one of the best of its kind on the market; certainly a top prize.

165mm (6.5″) Antique Gold Wooden Spoon, Booby Prize Award

Not everyone can be a winner; someone will come in with 14 points and have a face like thunder in the 19th. However, they won’t be unhappy for long after picking up this beauty, which includes free engraving up to 60 characters.

Personalised Quality Nearest The Pin Golf Towel

A super value prize with a nice added touch. Yes, a sleeve of Titleist Pro V1 golf balls would have been nice, but how long will they last you? This prize is a keeper; a reminder of one of your finest ever achievements on the golf course.