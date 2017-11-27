Best Golf Gifts For Mums 2017

Ahh, what to get Mum for her birthday - poses a problem every year. Our guide to the best golf gifts for mums 2017.

We’ve been busy searching for the best golf gifts out there so you have your mum’s birthday and/or Christmas presents covered.

BUY NOW: GolfBuddy Swarovski LD2 Ladies GPS Golf Watch

The first ever ladies golf GPS watch from GolfBuddy would represent a serious purchase for your mum. However, it’ll make you extremely popular, for this watch is feature-packed. Furthermore, it’s small, lightweight, stylish, and can be used as a day-to-day watch.

BUY NOW: Srixon Women’s Soft Feel Golf Balls

You won’t go far wrong in helping to top up your mum’s golf ball reserve. This 2-piece ball provides both feel and greater distance.

BUY NOW: FootJoy Women’s EmPOWER Golf Shoes

Another serious statement in support of how much you love your mum. You’ll need to be subtle in the way you go about finding out her shoe size, but once you’ve done that, these shoes will tick a lot of boxes. Offering amazing comfort and really eye catching.

BUY NOW: Cobra 2017 Ladies Golf Hat

If you’d rather not take any risks with other items of clothing, such as sweaters and shirts, this cap from Cobra could be the answer. It has an adjustable band, so you avoid sizing issues, and colour-wise it’s nice and safe. It has a modern look and features strategically placed perforations for breathability.

BUY NOW: GOLFINO Ladies’ Cotton/Cashmere Cardigan

If you are more of a risk-taker and you have a fair idea of your mum’s taste in golf clothing, this will bring a smile to her face. What’s not to like about this cashmere two-way zip cardigan that will certainly get good use over the year? This is a high-quality garment that will be sure to make a statement on the course.

BUY NOW: BIG MAX I-Dry Aqua Sport Cart Bag

All you have to do is make sure your mum has a need for a cart bag and that she doesn’t mind the colour (not all female golfers like pink you know!). The cart bag itself is a winner from BIG MAX; it has ample room for all golf’s necessary accessories, and it’s waterproof – a feature more golfers are turning to as they play throughout the year.

BUY NOW: Odyssey Works Rossie Golf Putter

If you’re tired on hearing your mum complain about her poor putting or lack of luck on the greens, dip into your pocket and give her something to turn her fortunes around. This popular model from Callaway/Odyssey should help her to produce a pure roll on the greens and improve her confidence.

BUY NOW: Green Lamb Ladies Audrey Weekend Tote Bag

This would make a super gift and may well be an item of golf gear that your mum doesn’t already own. It’s ideal for carrying any number of accessories, or would be a handy accessory around the clubhouse; nor will this gift break the bank.

