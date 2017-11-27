Ahh, what to get Mum for her birthday - poses a problem every year. Our guide to the best golf gifts for mums 2017.

Best Golf Gifts For Mums 2017

We’ve been busy searching for the best golf gifts out there so you have your mum’s birthday and/or Christmas presents covered.

BUY NOW: GolfBuddy Swarovski LD2 Ladies GPS Golf Watch

The first ever ladies golf GPS watch from GolfBuddy would represent a serious purchase for your mum. However, it’ll make you extremely popular, for this watch is feature-packed. Furthermore, it’s small, lightweight, stylish, and can be used as a day-to-day watch.

BUY NOW: Srixon Women’s Soft Feel Golf Balls

You won’t go far wrong in helping to top up your mum’s golf ball reserve. This 2-piece ball provides both feel and greater distance.

BUY NOW: FootJoy Women’s EmPOWER Golf Shoes

Another serious statement in support of how much you love your mum. You’ll need to be subtle in the way you go about finding out her shoe size, but once you’ve done that, these shoes will tick a lot of boxes. Offering amazing comfort and really eye catching.

BUY NOW: Cobra 2017 Ladies Golf Hat

If you’d rather not take any risks with other items of clothing, such as sweaters and shirts, this cap from Cobra could be the answer. It has an adjustable band, so you avoid sizing issues, and colour-wise it’s nice and safe. It has a modern look and features strategically placed perforations for breathability.