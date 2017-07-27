Best golf polo shirts 2017

Look and feel your best out on the course this season. Any one of these 2017 golf polo shirts will do just the job

A lot more goes into making the modern golf polo shirt than you might think. It is a very different offering compared to what golfers would have bought five years ago, with a range of new performance fabrics being used in shirt construction.

Here we take a look at some of the best golfing polo shirts on the market for summer 2017. These are shirts that will help you feel and look good on the fairways allowing you to focus on your game and play your best.

FootJoy Smooth Pique Chest Stripe polo

Price: £55

This stylish navy polo with bold white stripe and further white pin stripes delivers a cool but understated look. Woven from an easy care fabric, the shirt is machine washable and will suffer minimal wrinkling. Featuring a unique anti-microbial finish, the shirt will keep you cool and will prevent the build up of odour.

Galvin Green Mitchell polo

Price: £79

This sporty looking shirt features Galvin Green’s VENTIL8 PLUS technology which delivers excellent breathability and moisture management. The shirt doesn’t need to be ironed and can be worn soon after washing. Made from 100% polyester, the shirt comes in five different colour options.

Ping Easton polo

Price: £50

This polyester/cotton blended polo features Ping’s renowned SensorCool technology which has been engineered to help you stay cool, dry and comfortable on the hottest days. The Easton also delivers good UV protection and allows the player excellent freedom of movement.

Under Armour CoolSwitch Upright polo

Price: £55

This looser fitting polo offers great freedom of movement and is available in four colours: steel, rhino grey, mint and red. It features Under Armour’s CoolSwitch technology that pulls the heat away from you skin. There’s also anti-odor technology and strong UV protection, 30+ UPF. With stylish stripe design to the chest, it delivers a striking look.

Nike Aeroreact polo

Price: £64.95

A standard fit polo, the AeroReact polo has been constructed to regulate your body temperature on the course. The unique fabric opens to increase breathability in hotter weathers and closes up to keep heat in when the temperature drops. The shirt has been designed to allow you to move freely and specifically designed shoulder seams add to the mobility.

Mizuno JQ Polo

Price: £44.99

A sleek and stylish polo shirt with textured, origami pattern to front and back. 100% polyester, it’s soft and stretchable to allow for a free moving swing. Mizuno’s Drylite technology has been developed to take excess moisture away from the skin to keep you cool on hotter days.

Oscar Jacobson Ivo Pin polo

Price: £55

This stylish and understated polo complements any golfing outfit. Constructed from a fast-drying TOREX FIELDSENSOR polyester, the shirt is moisture repellent yet highly breathable. The feel is soft and cotton-like but the performance is excellent.

Puma Evoknit Seamless polo

Price: £50

As the name would suggest this innovative polo features a seamless construction, it’s a regular fit and these combine to deliver excellent freedom of movement. The Evoknit construction, featuring 70% nylon and 30% polyester has been designed to help keep you cool in the summer. Available in four colours with subtle graphics on chest and shoulders.

Glenmuir Two Colour Feeder Stripe polo

Price: £54.95

This luxurious 100% cotton polo is lightweight and breathable with a soft, silk-like feel. Available in three colourways: Royal purple/black, white/navy and spring green/white, it delivers a classic golfing look with subtle but stylish stripe and understated Glenmuir 1891 embroidered logo to the right sleeve.

Chervo Aycox polo

Price: £71.10

This stylish polo is 94% polyester and 6% elastane for maximum breathability and comfort thanks to the stretch properties. Utilising a titanium-based filter, the shirt provides exceptional UV protection. The garment comes with an eco-safe seal of warranty and is available in six different colours.