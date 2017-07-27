The best golf push trolleys of 2017 include models that are compact, practical and colourful, so you should have no trouble finding something to consider

All the trolleys featured here share one thing in common, they’re a long way removed from the thick, clunky and heavy framed models that used to roll up and down the fairways not more than a decade ago.

Fast-forward to today and it seems we cannot live without them.

Trolleys can help prevent back and knee injuries, and they might just give you a performance advantage over the last few holes.

Push trolleys in particular are great if you want to use something you can leave in your car or garage between rounds with nothing to worry about. They also tend to be lighter, cheaper and also fold away smaller than most electric trolleys.

If these qualities sound like something you’re keen on, read on to find out more about some of best golf push trolleys 2017 has to offer.

Motocaddy M1 Lite push trolley

Price: £149.99

This twin-tube frame, triple hinge trolley has been designed as Motocaddy’s smallest folding trolley to date. For those looking to save space in the car boot or garage, the M1 Lite is ideal. With its easy run oversize wheels, a foot-operated parking brake and adjustable handle height, this is a functional and high performing piece of kit. The integrated accessory station and an insulated food and beverage pouch add to the exceptional features on offer.

PowaKaddy TwinLine 4 push trolley

Price: £129.99

This 7kg push trolley is incredibly easy to set up, with its height-adjustable telescopic handle allowing for quick and compact folding as well as on-course adjustability. Three large wheels make it easy to push and steer, particularly when combined with the comfy handle. The accessory station is also well designed and easy to access.

Stewart Golf R1-S Push trolley

Price: £199

Following from the success of the R1 Push, the R1-S comes in 10 funky colour variations. Hand-built in Gloucestershire, this is the Rolls Royce of push trolleys. The rack and pinion folding mechanism is a thing of beauty and the three quick release wheels run supremely smoothly for easy pushing. The bag jaws open wide enough to accommodate the biggest bags and the silicone strap grips and holds the bag firmly in place.

Big Max Blade Quattro push trolley

Price: £279.99

The Big Max Blade Quattro fold-flat mechanism is an excellent piece of engineering that makes this ideal for anyone with limited storage space. The trolley is also light and travels very easily around the course. its four-wheel design. This should help the trolley offer extra stability on more undulating golf courses. Importantly, the Big Max engineers have been able to incorporate a fourth wheel without affecting the fold-flat nature of the trolley. Other helpful features are the footbrake, organiser panel and height adjustable handle. It is also available in four different colour combinations: black, black and lime, white, white and red.

Clicgear 3.5+ push trolley

Price: £209

This is an impressive trolley that is extremely compact when folded down. It’s highly stable and easy to manoeuvre. It has an excellent brake and plenty of nice features like umbrella and drinks holders. It comes in a choice of colours and looks as stylish as it is functional.