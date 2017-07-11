A selection of the best golf shorts 2017, including classic styles and a few bolder options for those wishing to make more of a fashion statement.

Best Golf Shorts 2017

Good on you, you’ve made the decision to get your legs out. This is not the PGA/European Tour; we can, and we will, wear shorts. The golf clothing market is huge, with more brands and manufacturers than ever giving consumers such a wide choice of styles. So far as shorts go, smart is the order of the day. If you’re on the lookout for a pair, think quality. The material matters, from a wash perspective and in terms of providing breathability and comfort when playing golf in warm conditions.

PING Clayton

A performance pair of shorts available in black and ash. Features a tee pocket and two back pockets. Crease resistant, featuring moisture moving properties to help comfort in warm conditions.

adidas Golf Ultimate

Featuring a stretch waistband for mobility and comfort and a silicone adidas printed gripper to keep shirts tucked in. Moisture-wicking stretch fabrication assists the range of motion, while the water resistant finish aids improves performance and durability.

Under Armour Match Play Tapered

Featuring a moisture transport system which wicks moisture away from the skin to leave you feeling dry for longer periods. A stretch waistband offers additional mobility and comfort. Flat front design with plenty of pocket space.

FootJoy Performance

A classic style, perfect for the summer months, offering comfort and breathability. Features two side and two rear pockets.

Galvin Green Parker

A popular regular cut VENTIL8 PLUS pair of shorts, Fashioned just above the knee and available in a number of colours – Deep Ocean, Apple and Barolo Red being the boldest of those.

Glenmuir Adjustable Stretch

You can’t go wrong with a pair of these classic shorts, featuring a stretch waistband for comfort and enhanced freedom of movement. Features two deep front pockets and a handy slit pocket for a ball marker.

Mizuno Plain

A traditional short with a handy extra front mini pocket. Mizuno’s Drylite fabric engineering transports excess moisture from the body and offers an element of water repellency.

G/FORE Club Stretch Short Poppy

Made from soft and lightweight cotton blend fabric with plenty of stretch. Features a contrast waistband for extra comfort. A more modern and fashionable style, which will appeal to golfers wanting a bit more edge to their golf shorts.

Nike Golf Flat Front

A standard fit, constructed with an ultra-soft brushed fabric, enhanced with Dri-Fit technology and stretch. The performance fabric provides greater mobility.

Whatever your style, it pays to go with golf specific shorts, designed specifically for the game – so you get the performance and style you need on the course.