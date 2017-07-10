On the lookout for something new; a more lightweight stand bag perhaps, or one that's 100% waterproof? Check out our selection of the best golf stand bags 2017.

Best Golf Stand Bags 2017

What makes a good stand/carry bag? You might tend to go on appearance, but what we’re also after is space, protection and a certain level of robustness. This doesn’t mean heavy, because modern golf bags are extremely lightweight; they have to be given how much some of us like to carry on the course.

We take a look at some of the best options currently on the market.

Titleist Players 5 Stand Bag

A particularly stable bag, thanks to its new, internal stand mechanism with a re-engineered leg system. It’s a classy looking bag with a convertible strap system and quick-release buckles. Lightweight and very comfortable.

Wilson Staff Nexus III Stand Bag

A strong offering from Wilson Staff, the Nexus has been a popular model for a number of years. Its latest stand bag has been designed with great detail with seven pockets for various functions. For comfort, the bag has a 4-point EVA thermoformed double strap.

PING Hoofer Monsoon Stand Bag

As the name would suggest, this is a bag designed to keep your clubs well protected from the elements. Despite this, it’s extremely lightweight and full of technology, including the easy-to-adjust, sliding shoulder pads, which feature SensorDry Technology to wick moisture away.

Callaway Chev Stand Bag

Featuring a 7-way top with integrated molded handle and full length dividers, this bag is slim, lightweight, and comes in some fresh colourways. A soft mesh hip pad aids comfort, and one of its six pockets includes a velour-lined valuables pouch.

TaylorMade Flextech Stand Bag

Features a new smooth release system and collapsible base system to improve ease of use and prevent ‘club crowding’. Also features TaylorMade’s dual-density comfort strap for a more convenient and stable carry, plus a water-resistant valuables pocket.

Mizuno Waterproof Elite Stand Bag

Mizuno’s largest full function stand bag, which is now fully waterproof. Weighing 2kg, the bag features a 4-way top cuff with balance handle. Plenty of storage available with six pockets.

BIG MAX Dri Lite G Stand Bag

Weighing 2kg, this bag features a 14-way divider and is water resistant. There are seven waterproof pockets and an air channel strap for breathability and comfort. Plenty to like within the whole Dri Lite range, including this really lightweight model.

Sun Mountain H2NO Lite Stand Bag

A sporty looking bag, which is 100% waterproof and light to carry at just 5.2lbs. Also comes with a pen and umbrella holder, while the lower pocket can be embroidered. Zero-G Hip Belt Technology helps spread the weight of the bag across your shoulders.

Cobra Golf Ultralight Stand Bag

A really simple, yet stylish design with ample storage. This bag ticks all the boxes and has plenty of features, including an oversized apparel pocket and water resistant fleece lined valuables pocket. The bag has an auto-deploy stand and has dual padded carry straps for added comfort.

OGIO Silencer Stand Bag

OGIO has been crafting bags for nearly 30 years, its Silencer being one of its most innovative models. The bag features an 18-way 2x barrel silencer club management system that locks your club into position and grips to protect them clubs during transportation. Features eight zippered pockets, including a fleece-lined valuables pocket.

Browse the Golf Monthly website for more golf bag reviews, and all the latest equipment news.