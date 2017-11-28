Besides looking the part, the latest golf-specific technology helps improve your vision in varying light, so you get performance benefits too. Our guide to the best golf sunglasses 2017.

Best Golf Sunglasses 2017

With such great choice on the market, we’ve narrowed down some of the best golf sunglasses for you to try.

BUY: Oakley Flak 2.0 Sunglasses

One of Oakley’s most popular models, the Flak 2.0 features High Definition Optics that provides superior optical clarity and razor-sharp vision at every angle. Oakley’s Prizm lens technology also fine-tunes vision that comes into its own when you’re on the course and reading greens, for example.

BUY: adidas Kumacross 2.0 Sunglasses

The grey lenses preserve natural colours and offer protection with a cooling effect in bright conditions. They look good off the course and are suitable for other sports, such as cycling, because of their robustness.

BUY: Sundog FLUID Mela Sunglasses

A good-looking option perfect for golfers not wanting to spend a fortune but would like a separate pair of sunglasses just for golf. Feature a nickle free metal frame with high quality hinges, and an antislip nose pad, ideal for those hot days on the fairways.

BUY: Dirty Dog Edge Sunglasses

Another option for golfers who might not be looking to exceed £50 when it comes to their eyewear for the golf course. Using the sport TR90 frame, these glasses are ergonomically designed to be superior in comfort and fit in sporting conditions – and they tick the box for golf.

BUY: Sunwise Equinox White Frame Uv Sport Sunglasses With 3 Sets Interchangeable Lens

A fantastic value option with colour coded interchangeable lenses covering all weather conditions, so you’ll always be prepared come wind, rain or shine. The flat arms profile make these perfect for wearing under a cap.