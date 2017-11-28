Besides looking the part, the latest golf-specific technology helps improve your vision in varying light, so you get performance benefits too. Our guide to the best golf sunglasses 2017.
Best Golf Sunglasses 2017
With such great choice on the market, we’ve narrowed down some of the best golf sunglasses for you to try.
BUY: Oakley Flak 2.0 Sunglasses
One of Oakley’s most popular models, the Flak 2.0 features High Definition Optics that provides superior optical clarity and razor-sharp vision at every angle. Oakley’s Prizm lens technology also fine-tunes vision that comes into its own when you’re on the course and reading greens, for example.
BUY: adidas Kumacross 2.0 Sunglasses
The grey lenses preserve natural colours and offer protection with a cooling effect in bright conditions. They look good off the course and are suitable for other sports, such as cycling, because of their robustness.
BUY: Sundog FLUID Mela Sunglasses
A good-looking option perfect for golfers not wanting to spend a fortune but would like a separate pair of sunglasses just for golf. Feature a nickle free metal frame with high quality hinges, and an antislip nose pad, ideal for those hot days on the fairways.
BUY: Dirty Dog Edge Sunglasses
Another option for golfers who might not be looking to exceed £50 when it comes to their eyewear for the golf course. Using the sport TR90 frame, these glasses are ergonomically designed to be superior in comfort and fit in sporting conditions – and they tick the box for golf.
BUY: Sunwise Equinox White Frame Uv Sport Sunglasses With 3 Sets Interchangeable Lens
A fantastic value option with colour coded interchangeable lenses covering all weather conditions, so you’ll always be prepared come wind, rain or shine. The flat arms profile make these perfect for wearing under a cap.
Best Distance Irons 2018
If you are looking to invest in a…
Best Golf Day Prizes 2017
Best Golf Day Prizes 2017 Ideas For Your
BUY: Under Armour Rival Freedom Shield Sunglasses
Under Armour may be well known for its golf clothing, but the brand has a selection of impressive sports sunglasses. There’s no shortage of innovation here, such as the Armoursight lenses that enhance peripheral vision, hence they do sit at the higher end of the pay scale. Very comfortable.
BUY: Tifosi Optics Tifosi Camrock Metallic Red Golf Interchangeable Sunglasses
Tifosi might not be a brand UK golfers are as familiar with, but there are a number of excellent sports glasses within its huge portfolio that are perfect for golf. This model is one of our favourites, certainly from a looks perspective.
BUY: Bolle Bolt S Modulator V3 Golf Oleo AF Sunglasses
The bold appearance may not be everyone’s taste but these should come into your consideration if you’re in the market for a sporty style. B88 frames are made of the finest grade nylon, which makes them incredibly lightweight and durable.
For more golf sunglasses reviews and videos, browse the Golf Monthly website.