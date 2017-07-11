Browse our selection of the best golf sweaters 2017, any of which will improve your golf wardrobe. What look will you go for this season?

Best Golf Sweaters 2017

We all have a favourite golf jumper, but sometimes you just need a change. Whether it’s a 1/4 or 1/2 zip, lambswool or merino, short sleeve or long, it’s an essential piece of kit that you’re guaranteed to get good use from, especially in the changeable British climate. The stretchy fabrics found in these performance garments allow a more tailored fit, and some are even water repellent.

We’ve put together a selection of our favourites into various categories. Golf’s biggest brands offer great variety with each garment designed specifically for the demands of golf. Don’t wait for Christmas!

Traditional/Classic

Glenmuir Lambswool

You can’t go wrong with one of these. They’re smart, comfortable, and come in a variety of colours, allowing you to be bold if you so wish. Glenmuir has a rich legacy and heritage, and its whole range of lambswool sweaters are very popular. Shrink resistant with an anti-pill performance finish.

FootJoy Lambswool V-Neck

Another super option in this category. This is a quality pullover offering the perfect balance between performance, protection and comfort. Will go nicely with most other layers.

Galvin Green Clive

A classic V-neck knitted sweater made from soft Italian yarn. A smart option to have in your wardrobe, and one that will keep you warm in the cooler summer evenings and through the colder months. Features fully fashioned saddle-shape at the shoulders.

ProQuip Collection Merino Wool Lined

Featuring ProQuip’s water repellent finish, the 1/2 zip sweater is available in five classic colours. Merino has natural stretch and returns to its original shape, and its soft feel doesn’t cause irritation.

Sporty/Athletic

Galvin Green Doyle Jacket

The perfect mid layer. May be described as a jacket but falls into the sweater category. Does not lack visual appeal, or quality. The Italian-made fabric provides outstanding thermal regulation and maximum breathability. A premium, versatile offering.

FootJoy Textured Chillout

Ideal for when you want to inject a bit more style into your look. Four-way stretch fabric allows complete range of motion during the golf swing. Perfect for cooler temperatures, such as early mornings in the autumn, or breezy summer evenings.

Callaway Golf Waffle Fleece II

Designed to give you the optimum performance with opti-therm fabrics providing a layer of thermal comfort. Featuring a quarter-zip opening, this lightweight garment has a stylish look and is easy to pull on and off during showers.

Nike Dri-Fit Knit 1/2 Zip

Designed with a standard fit and has Dri-Fit performance fabric that draws moisture away from the body, which makes this a very breathable garment – which is enhanced further still with engineered knit-in zones.

Mizuno Warm Layer 1/4 Zip

A super layer to have; it offers an athletic look and something different. Mizuno Warmalite fabric engineering recycles escaping body heat to create an insulating layer, clever technology that aids comfort.

Modern Favourites

PING Hudson Fleece

PING’s Sensor Warm technology guarantees the comfort, and its design is different enough to catch the eye without being too bold. Comes in three equally appealing colourways. 100% polyester with a water resistant finish.

Under Armour Storm Fleece

This comfortable sweater has been created with Storm Technology, which repels water without sacrificing breathability. Features a brushed inner layer to keep your body at optimal temperature when it’s cooler.

Oscar Jacobson Bradley

The perfect option for pulling on and off when the weather is changeable. This contemporary 1/2 zip keeps you feeling warm, while not restricting your swing.

There are plenty of other options, but all of these garments share the same high-quality design to ensure you’re comfortable when playing golf in cooler conditions.