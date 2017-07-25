Best golf training aids of 2017

A look at some of the superb training aids that are on the market and that could help you improve your game this season.

Golf is one of the most technically challenging sports out there and playing just once a week will not be enough to see you improve. You might not have time to make it to the course more often than that but there are plenty of tools available to allow you to work on your game at home or at the driving range.

Whether the aids are designed to help you hone your swing or to improve your putting, a little bit of work goes a long way and could see you knocking shots off your handicap. Here we look at some of the best golf training aids on the market in 2017.

Eyeline Golf Putting Alignment mirror

Price: £39.95

This aid will help you correct poor alignment on the greens and make more putts as a result. The putter gate slots allow you to set up a gate of tees for the toe and heel of the putter to make sure you’re making contact with the centre of the face. It’s portable and comes with a carry bag.

Brand Fusion Tour A.S. Alignment sticks

Price: £14.99

Getting your alignment right is crucial and that is why you’ll see so many Tour players working with alignment sticks on the range to ensure they have the fundamentals right. These sticks come in pairs and come with a drill sheet to show you how to use the alignment sticks correctly and effectively.

SKLZ Putting gate

Price: £18.99

This excellent aid will give you instant feedback on the path of your putting stroke. To hit the ball with the middle of the club and on a straight line, your putter head will need to pass through the gates without making contact.

Lamkin Training grip

Price: £14.99

Designed to teach you the proper hand and finger positioning for the ideal golf grip, this is an excellent aid to ensure you have the fundamentals of the golf grip right. Remember not to use it in tournament play!

SKLZ Tempo Grip Trainer

Price: £24.99

This training aid allows you to work on two fundamentals – grip and tempo. It has a moulded grip that positions your hands and fingers in the position to make an ideal grip and the weight on the end of the shaft can be altered to give the feeling of either wood or iron. Helps you build golf specific muscles.

PGA Tour Power Play Impact bag

Price: £19.99

With this excellent aid you can work on your impact position and strengthen your wrists and forearms. This heavy-duty impact bag is highly durable and comes with a sturdy carry handle.

Masters Golf Airflow practice balls

Price: £2.99 for six

These durable, soft-compound plastic airflow balls allow you to work on your swing in your own back garden. Make contact with these balls, watch the spin that has been imparted and you will have a clear idea of what you need to do to improve.