Best golf trolley bags of 2017

A rundown of 10 of the best golf trolley bags on the market in 2017. These are bags that display functionality, versatility and impressive storage options.

If you choose to take a trolley out on course, be it manual or electric, it’s crucial that you have the correct bag to sit on and balance your wheels. There are many different trolley bags on the market, offering different features and benefits. Some provide exceptional storage, others great protection for your equipment, others an ultra-solid base when attached to your trolley. The best trolley bags deliver a combination of all these factors and are lightweight and moveable enough to get in and out of your car. Here we look at some of the very best trolley bags on the market right now.

PowaKaddy Dri Edition

Price: £219.99

Constructed from a 2000mm-coated waterproof fabric and weighing just 2.3kg, the PowaKaddy Dri Edition comes in three colour options and incorporates covered zip holders and heat-welded seams to keep equipment and belongings dry during heavy rainfall. These bags offer a host of features including: 14-way dividers, two large apparel pockets as well as valuables pocket and drinks cooler pocket.

Motocaddy Dry Series

Price: £199.99

Super-lightweight (2.4kg) and 100 per cent waterproof, the new Dry-Series bag (below) is manufactured from a durable Rip-Stop 420D Nylon fabric together with heat-welded seams and thermo-sealed zips that have been put through rigorous testing to ensure that the contents of the bag remain dry.

Seven spacious pockets, 14 full length dividers plus the Easilock bag-to-trolley connection system combine to make this a highly functional bag.

Titleist StaDry Waterproof Cart Bag

Price: £240

Weighing in at just 2.5kg, this The bag is available in three different colourways. The bag is made from lightweight waterproof fabrics and comes with a matching zippered rain hood. There are seven pockets in total with a 14-way top and three full-length dividers. The bag has a moulded base with a slot to allow for trolley stability.

TaylorMade Tour Cart Bag

Price: £249.99

This is a great bag if you’re looking for what a Tour bag delivers but require it to be suitable for your trolley.

The bag has no fewer than 12 pockets, allowing room for all the equipment you could need.

The bag, made of brushed, micro perforated synthetic level features a 6-way velour top, 2 valuable pockets, 2 cooler pockets and 2 accessories pockets. This is the perfect bag for a serious competitive player or for a long golfing outing.

Callaway Org 15 Cart bag

Price: £169.99

With 14 pockets, this bag has been designed to offer the golfer every function they could require from a golf bag.

There’s a 15-way top divider and individual, full length dividers. There are no fewer than 14 pockets, including a magnet-sealed valuables pocket and a compression moulded range-finder pocket. The bag weighs 7lbs and comes in either black/titanium/red or titanium/navy/white.

Ping Pioneer bag

Price: £169.99

Avalable in three colour options, the Ping Pioneer features 11 pockets, a 15-way top, two water-resistant valuables pockets plus a range-finder pocket. The magnetic quick-access pocket allows you to keep essentials handy while the cart strap channel allows the strap to pass behind pockets, keeping them accessible.

Cobra King Cart Bag

Price: £169

Lightweight at just 5.6lbs, this bag features a 14-way top with full length dividers. There are two oversized apparel pockets and two insulated beverage pockets. It has fleece lined valuable and range finder pockets and the facility to pass a cart strap through the bag, thereby keeping pockets accessible.

BigMax Aqua V1

Price: £299.99

The Aqua range of golf bags from Big Max are designed to be 100% waterproof. The seams are sealed and the Japanese manufactured zips prevent any water from getting through and this is the key selling point. The V1 version also features an innovative locking system for the woods section of the bag. As you push the clubs in, you turn them and this locks them in position to prevent contact between them. Other features include a 14-way divider, nine waterproof pockets and 9.5 inch oversize top.

Mizuno Pro Cart bag

Price: £199.99

Available in classic Mizuno staff blue and white or in black, this impressive cart bag delivers all the features you’d expect from a Tour bag but with the convenience of it fitting nicely onto a trolley. There are nine pockets, two with magnetic closure, a channel for the cart strap and an insulated drinks pouch. The top features a 14-way divider.

Wilson Staff DryTech Cart bag

Price: £169

This rain resistant DryTech cart bag should keep your equipment protected on the trolley in most weather conditions. It’s been manufactured from polyester fabric and has a waterproof coating. It features a thermo-sealed zipper and hot melt stitch lines and seams. The bag has four full-length dividers.