To help you look your best, we’ve compiled our list of the best golf trousers 2017. Now there's no excuse for buying a standard pair of chinos.

Best Golf Trousers 2017

It might be tempting to pop into your local shopping centre and grab a pair of chinos for the season, but your golf store/pro shop should be your first port of call.

A good pair of slacks won’t save you shots, but they have their subtle advantages. What’s more, golf brands dedicate their resources to designing clothing fit for golf, so you get all those nice detailed touches that you wouldn’t with a generic pair of trousers.

We won’t tell you how to dress, that would be patronising. However, we will give you some of our favourites.

adidas adiPure

Part of the new adiPure collection, these garments have been crafted by passionate golfers to feature a traditional look. Justin Rose introduced the line for the first time at the US Masters and he was impressed: “It fits with where I feel fashion should be on-and-off the golf course – bridging the gap between golf and lifestyle,” said Rose.

PING Lennox

PING’s Sensor Cool technology help make these chinos very comfortable, which is also aided by the stretch fabrics. Feature five handy pockets and a crease resistant design.

Under Armour Match Play Tapered

Made from a soft, stretchy woven fabric that delivers total comfort, while a moisture transport system wicks sweat away from the body. A classy, fashionable and high-performing garment.

FootJoy Performance MT Lite

Offering superior freedom of movement and maximum breathability, theses smart trousers come in four colours. Very comfortable and easy to match with other FootJoy garments.

Galvin Green Nevan

One for the cooler evenings, these trousers feature thermal technology for extra warmth. Style is a fitted cut made from 100% polyester stretch fabric. Both moisture and dirt repellent.

Glenmuir Performance Adjustable Stretch

A classic style available in navy and black. Features two deep front pockets and a slit pocket for a ball marker, and two reverse button fasten pockets and half lined with a Teflon coated finish.

Callaway Golf Chev Tech II

Full of tech. Constructed with lightweight materials and innovations such as opti-stretch, which enhances wearing comfort and mobility during the swing. The opti-dri fabric transports moisture away for rapid evaporation, while opti-shield provides a protective barrier from the sun.

Stromberg Sintra Pro-Flex Tapered

Boast a slimming tailored fit and a water-resistant finish. One of the most fashionable offerings made from 4-way mechanical stretch for greater mobility.

Puma 6 Pocket

Designed to provide comfort, fit and performance. It ticks all the boxes and will definitely appeal to the fashion conscious golfers out there, and those with youth on their side.

Stuburt Sport Tech Stretch

Offers a super fit and feel, and a fashionable slim fitting design. Its material draws sweat away from the skin adding to the comfort levels. They are also easy to wash and maintain.

Keep an eye on the Golf Monthly website for new ranges hitting the shelves soon, as brands continue to bring new Autumn/Winter 2017 collections to the market, as well as additional drops and styles to existing ranges in the Spring/Summer 2017 lines.