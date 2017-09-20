Best Golf Wet Weather Gear 2017

We take a closer look at the best golf waterproofs 2017. Do you own a rainproof jacket that keeps you dry and restriction-free when you swing?

Somewhere along the line, pulling on a set of waterproofs didn’t become such a pain. Years ago it was like wrapping yourself in a bin bag. However, the best modern waterproofs don’t just keep you extremely dry, but they are designed to help you swing unhindered. We wouldn’t quite say it’s ever a joy to reach for the waterproofs, but today’s technology-packed suits are not just more effective than ever at keeping us dry and comfortable, but there are some stylish options too.

We’ve picked out a selection of the best offerings, well worth checking out further, or trying on for size when you’re out golf shopping.

Galvin Green Argon Jacket

Features Galvin Green’s new three-layer Gore-Tex fabric with C-Knit Backer, the lightest of its kind ever produced. ‘C-Knit’ stands for circular knit, and it’s widely used in climbing where protection and breathability are crucial. In golf, such attributes are obvious. The ‘Slide and Glide’ effect means the jacket fits comfortably over other layers, and minimises any restrictions during swinging. The Argon jacket comprises 96 pieces and uses 15m of seam tape to make it fully waterproof.

Galvin Green Aldrin Jacket

Features the same new three-layer Gore-Tex fabric with C-Knit Backer as the slightly more expensive Argon (above). It’s another high-performing waterproof from the technical performance apparel specialist. The collars and cuffs use a tight, warp-knit fabric for a closer fit to the skin that minimises water entry. They are also cut to fit, so there’s no risk of fraying.

FootJoy DryJoys Tour XP Rain Jacket

Featuring four-way stretch performance fabric to work with the golf swing without any restrictions. It’s a 100% waterproof product, which provides maximum protection in even the most adverse weather conditions. Available in a selection of more striking colours, not just black, to help you stand out on those grey, rainy days. The whole suit has been a firm favourite for a number of years.

Puma Storm Jacket

Constructed from Puma’s Force 2 ‘Storm Cell’ fabric, which delivers extremely durable, fully seam sealed waterproofing and superb breathability. Features raglan sleeves, velcro cuffs and two way zipper. The Silhouette PUMA Cat logo to the left chest and PUMA Golf badge at back neck yoke are neat touches.

PING Tour Eye Jacket

PING has all bases covered with its modern-looking Tour Eye, which features Pertex Shield+ 3 layer fabric. It’s four-way stretch and full seam sealed, and includes extra venting to the chest and back, making this an extremely breathable garment.

Under Armour Gore-Tex Paclite Jacket

The 2.5 bonded fabric layer has been constructed with GORE-TEX waterproof material and UA Storm technology which repels water. Paclite technology allows golfers to fold it up easily into tight spaces in the golf bag, ideal for changeable weather conditions. Other features include zipped hand pockets, an internal media pocket, and adjustable hem and cuffs.

Mizuno Pro Rain Jacket

Engineered in association with Swiss fabric innovator, Schoeller – a leader in the production of stretchable, breathable waterproofing. Not only will you look the part in Mizuno’s striking blue (other colours available), you’ll benefit from a pliable 3-way stretch, wipe dry 10,000mm waterproofing with an intelligent membrane that adjusts heat retention according to conditions.

Nike Hyperadapt Storm-Fit Jacket

Constructed from three parts: body, sleeves and the mesh venting, which work together during the swing to help ensure you have no restrictions during rainy rounds. Popular with Nike golf athletes, this is a stylish jacket well worth considering.

ProQuip StormForce PX5 Jacket

Manufactured from fabric exclusive to ProQuip, this jacket offers high levels of comfort, aided by its fine mesh lining. Detail is apparent in every aspect, such as the concealed inner pocket and side adjustor tabs for the best fit. Swing Silent Technology limits ‘noise’ distraction.

Callaway Golf Tour 3.0 Jacket

Inspired by the Tour to give golfers full protection in tough weather conditions. Opti-Dri technology transfers moisture away from the body, while Opti-Stretch ensures full mobility to move and swing during play. Features lots of additional design touches, including Callaway Tour heat sealed logos and Callaway branded zip pulls.

Now there’s no excuse for not getting out and playing in all weather conditions; these waterproof jackets really do have you well covered.

