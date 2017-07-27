When the weather turns cooler and the wind whips up, you need a garment that will shield you from the gusts but not one that will hamper your swing. We look at some of the best wind tops on the market in 2017

Best Golf Wind Tops 2017

Comfort on the golf course is key to playing your best. When you are out in the elements for four hours, it’s crucial that you maintain a consistent body temperature, feel protected from the weather yet able to swing freely, no matter what the conditions throw at you.

When the wind gusts hard, as it often does in this country, you need something to protect you from the squalls. You don’t necessarily need, or want, to don full waterproofs in windy conditions, rather to find a garment designed specifically to counter the breezes. Here we look at 10 of the best wind tops that are on the market in 2017. These tops will protect you but help you maintain a consistent core temperature and swing with freedom.

FootJoy Sport Windshirt

Price: £52

This sleek ands stylish full-zip top is available in black and nautical blue. It’s designed to beat the wind and it has a water repellent finish to keep you dry in mist and light rains. Elasticated cuffs add to the comfort and side pockets provide storage.

Buy now at Golf Shop Online

Adidas GORE WINDSTOPPER Technical Jacket

Price: £139.95

This high-performing jacket has been built to deal specifically with the wind, making use of the breathable GORE WINDSTOPPER fabric. Available in bright blue and black, full and half-zip, the jacket comes with stretch woven panels on the sides and inner sleeves to allow for maximum mobility.

Buy now at Adidas

Ping Latitude jacket

Price: £80

This stylish quilted fleece jacket features Ping’s SensorWarm technology. The insulated, wadded front panel will keep you warm in the strongest gusts. It’s water and wind resistant and has stretch properties to increase comfort and to allow for freedom of movement in the swing.

Buy now at American Golf