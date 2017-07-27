When the weather turns cooler and the wind whips up, you need a garment that will shield you from the gusts but not one that will hamper your swing. We look at some of the best wind tops on the market in 2017

Comfort on the golf course is key to playing your best. When you are out in the elements for four hours, it’s crucial that you maintain a consistent body temperature, feel protected from the weather yet able to swing freely, no matter what the conditions throw at you.

When the wind gusts hard, as it often does in this country, you need something to protect you from the squalls. You don’t necessarily need, or want, to don full waterproofs in windy conditions, rather to find a garment designed specifically to counter the breezes. Here we look at 10 of the best wind tops that are on the market in 2017. These tops will protect you but help you maintain a consistent core temperature and swing with freedom.

FootJoy Sport Windshirt

Price: £52

This sleek ands stylish full-zip top is available in black and nautical blue. It’s designed to beat the wind and it has a water repellent finish to keep you dry in mist and light rains. Elasticated cuffs add to the comfort and side pockets provide storage.

Adidas GORE WINDSTOPPER Technical Jacket

Price: £139.95

This high-performing jacket has been built to deal specifically with the wind, making use of the breathable GORE WINDSTOPPER fabric. Available in bright blue and black, full and half-zip, the jacket comes with stretch woven panels on the sides and inner sleeves to allow for maximum mobility.

Ping Latitude jacket

Price: £80

This stylish quilted fleece jacket features Ping’s SensorWarm technology. The insulated, wadded front panel will keep you warm in the strongest gusts. It’s water and wind resistant and has stretch properties to increase comfort and to allow for freedom of movement in the swing.

Under Armour Windstrike ½ Zip

Price: £65

The windproof construction of this polyester/elastane garment is designed to shield you from the elements. Under Armour’s storm technology repels water without sacrificing breathability. The top has a looser fit for extra comfort while the 4-way stretch fabrics allow greater mobility. There are waist pockets plus and internal pocket and a side zip to make it easier to get on and off in challenging weather.

Nike Zoned AeroLayer

Price: £140

This lightweight jacket has been designed specifically for wet and windy rounds. The AeroLayer technology helps keeps you warm and dry but it’s extremely lightweight and, with stretch properties, allows you to move freely. The low profile blade collar lays smoothly against the neck for a streamlined fit.

Galvin Green Bow Windstopper

Price: £200

Designed with a high collar and fitted cuffs to protect the golfer from the stiffest of breezes, the Bow is also extremely packable due to its ultra-light weight and naturally thin material. An ultra-thin Windstopper membrane is laminated to a lightweight abrasion-resistant textile layer. It creates a versatile, microporous garment that allows water vapour to pass from within unhindered to give the jacket its breathability and keep the body at an optimum performance temperature.

Puma Full Zip Wind Jacket

Price: £59

Available in three colours, the Puma Wind Jacket delivers wind protection without sacrificing breathability and ventilation. It provides good UV protection and is water resistant. There are zippered pockets and elasticated cuffs to enhance comfort.

Oscar Jacobson Marco Jacket

Price: £95

This garment is made of three-layer wind and shower proof knitted fabric with full stretch to help you swing unimpeded. It also has a knitted jersey on inside for extra comfort.

Mizuno Wind Jacket

Price: £65

This streamlined and stylish jacket features Mizuno Windlite fabric which has been engineered to deliver superior windproofing. 100% polyester, the jacket has a locking zip mechanism to allow for an unimpeded swing.

Callaway Gust Wind Jacket

Price: £49.99

A long sleeve ¼ zip design with right shoulder pocket and contrast print design. It’s available in three colours and it combines a stylish look with high functionality. It’s windproof and water resistant yet the 100% polyester fabric remains breathable. It also features stretch properties to allow you to swing freely.