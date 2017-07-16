We pick out the best laser rangefinders 2017, all designed to give you accurate distances to the flag and fit perfectly in your hand for easy use.

Best Laser Rangefinders of 2017

Laser rangefinders give golfers pinpoint flag accuracy; they’re one of the reasons golfers favour them over more simplistic GPS watches and other smaller units. Years ago if you’d seen a golfer standing in the middle of the fairway with their hand held up, you’d have assumed they’d played a poor shot. Now, it’s far more likely to be someone going in search of the pin.

This game is difficult enough, so why not make course management and scoring easier? If you’re specifically on the lookout for a laser rangefinder, we’ve got you covered with this guide to the best models on the market. They come at a cost, but so does the latest top-end driver…

Bushnell Tour V4 Shift

Contains a new function in the form of Slope-Switch Technology, which makes moving between normal distances and those compensated for gradient, effortless. Compared to most lasers, it is really lightweight and quick to lock on with a decent vibration. You’re getting two lasers in one, and you can’t argue with that. There’s no need to worry, either, because this unit still conforms to the Rules of Golf.

Bushnell Pro X2

Another super option from the leaders in the laser rangefinder category, when it comes to professional golfers. This unit sits at the top end of the rangefinder market, but there’s a reason for this. The key feature is Slope-Switch Technology to give golfers compensated distance based on the hole’s incline/decline. It has an impressive range up to 1,300 yards and locks on to flags inside 450 yards, which are rapidly picked out from the background. The vidid red crosshair option is fantastic to have at your disposal on overcast days.

Nikon Coolshot 80 VR

The Vibration-Reduction function keeps the target stable to reduce errors. Appealing for a number of reasons, not least because it’s so compact and sits comfortably in your hand – something that sounds simple, but you’d be surprised how important this is when reaching for your device shot after shot. The display is simple, easy to see, and ably assisted by the focus toggle underneath the eyepiece.

Nikon Coolshot 80i VR

A pricier model than the 80 VR, this model features the Vibration-Reduction system and a 1,000 yard range. ‘ID’ technology reads hills for slope-adjusted distances. This is another model at the high end, but it’s feature-rich and offers fantastic insight for hazards and trees off the tee. You’ll have no excuses for finding a hazard again… at least not through poor course management.

GolfBuddy LR7

The latest laser from GolfBuddy has four modes, including the new Pin Finder mode with added vibration for instant feedback on flag location. Housed in a compact, ergonomic body and weighing just 218g, it fits snugly in the hand and provides accurate distances to +/- 1 yard with the touch of a button. Pin mode scans for 10 seconds before displaying the distance to the closest target, making it most useful for approach shots, but there is a mode function for every preference. The clean design adds to the appeal, as does the stylish travel case and lanyard that comes as standard.

For more information, read our full reviews and watch our videos. We’re certain you’ll find a laser rangefinder that gives you all the features you need, and at the right price.