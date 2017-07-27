Best spikeless golf shoes of 2017

For comfort and versatility, the spikeless golf shoe has revolutionised golfing footwear. Delivering great grip, stability and style, here we consider some of the best on the market in 2017

The spikeless golf shoe is one of the most versatile pieces of kit to have come into the mainstream in recent years. Wearable on and off the course, they deliver style and functionality.

In years gone by the spikeless shoe would have been scoffed at by the serious golfer for offering far less grip and traction than a spiked shoe but, thanks to innovative designs by the major manufacturers, the new generation of spikeless golf shoes provide impressive levels of grip and stability. So much so that many of the world’s top professional golfers now opt to wear spikeless shoes. If you haven’t yet tried a pair, you really should, you’ll be surprised and might just be converted.

FootJoy Pro/SL

Price: £140 / £155 BOA

The FootJoy Pro/SL combines a soft and comfortable waterproof upper with a midsole/outsole unit that features three distinct layers for underfoot comfort, perimeter stability and performance spikeless traction. Two different hardnesses of FootJoy’s Fine Tune Foam provide both cushioning and stability while grip comes from TPU elements on the outsole.

Adidas Gripmore 2.0

Price: £99.95

These sporty looking, supremely comfortable shoes are made using adidas’ breathable and waterproof climaproof technology. The upper is a blend of leather and synthetic for maximum comfort and durability while the spikeless sole is highly flexible and features 72 strategically placed lugs for optimal grip and traction. They have been placed so as to be as friendly as possible to the greens. Stret-inspired shoe available in four colour options.

Ecco Cage Pro

Price: £160

In the eye-catching Cage Pro shoes, a redefined direct injected heel cage and an organic structured sole design provides stability, comfort and performance assisted by Ecco’s ‘SPYDR-GRIP’ outsole that is less aggressive on the greens, provides grip in all conditions and minimises clogging of dirt in the sole.

Nike Course Classic

Price: £74.95

Available in white, navy, black and tan, the Course Classic really takes street style to the course. The shoes draw on the Nike Court Classic tennis shoe and they offer a sporty and clean look.

The rubberised sole has been carefully designed using an intelligent pressure mapped system to provide targeted traction on all terrains. The waterproof uppers come with a one-year-warranty.

Puma Ignite Disc Extreme

Price: £100

The Ignite Disc Extreme blends fashion and performance. The innovative sporty mesh upper combines with a premium leather saddle and Puma’s proprietary Disc technology that tightens with a simple twist for a custom fit. The shoe is available in four colorways

The shoe showcases Puma’s Grip Zone traction – 39 strategically placed hexagons providing multi-directional traction.

Stuburt Classic Tour eVent Spikeless

Price: £154

Available in black or white this is a traditional wing-tip, brogue design featuring first class craftsmanship using the finest materials. The eVent membrane beneath the leather upper keeps water out while allowing sweat to escape. There’s great comfort courtesy of a CMEVA midsole, cushioned sock liner & anti-slip heel counter.

Skechers Go Golf Elite 2

Price: £102

Blending the Go Golf Pro upper with a spikeless outsole, these shoes are high performing yet versatile. They are waterproof with a durable TPU sole plate and Skechers 5GEN midole cushioning for extra comfort. The shoes are available in four colour options.

Under Armour Performance Spikeless

Price: £110

The lightweight Performance Spikeless features rotational resistance through special outsole nubs delivering excellent traction. The shoes weight just 370g and offer great flexibility.

Under Armour’s Storm technology makes the shoe waterproof and breathable giving both protection from the elements and comfort, as the excess perspiration escapes through the membrane.

Mizuno Nexlite SL

Price: £90

Weighing just 275 grams, the Nexlite SL shoes are not only the lightest golf shoe that Mizuno has ever produced, but they are also the lightest in their category. Much of the lightweight properties are thanks to a high-comfort, sort-touch Sofrina SK upper that reduces total shoe weight, while remaining breathable, lightweight and waterproof.

That waterproofing comes via Protein Tex, a lightweight material that feels like leather and provides nearly three times as much water resistance pressure (20,000ml) as other waterproof membranes.