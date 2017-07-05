If you're on a strict budget with your golf equipment, read our guide to the best value golf balls on the market.

Best Value Golf Balls 2017

At the top end of the market, you have your golf balls that don’t compromise on performance, in terms of precise spin control and distance. A dozen golf balls in the premium bracket can cost in excess of £40, which is an obstacle for some golfers, especially beginners and those on a strict budget.

Many of us are content using a cheaper ball, perhaps because of our skill level and increased likelihood of losing ‘ammo’, or simply for reasons of value.

We do recommend using a premium golf ball, especially if you have designs on improving and getting the very best out of your game. However, that doesn’t mean value golf balls shouldn’t be an option, nor does it mean you can’t get the performance you need from a lower price ball in accordance with where you are skill-wise in the game.

Gone are the days when budget balls felt like rocks; times have changed, and so have the performance levels on offer. Still, we’d still recommend you try before you buy, as different brands have conflicting fitting messages. Consider if your game will benefit most from extra yards off the tee or better distance control around the green.

Taking this into consideration, we’ve put together our best value golf balls, so you have a little bit more knowledge to go on when arriving in the golf shop in front of a large, often intimidating, ball plinth.

Callaway Supersoft

This is Callaway’s softest golf ball ever and a combination of low compression, soft cover and HEX aerodynamics ensures maximum distance and extremely soft feel.

Callaway Warbird Plus

The ball’s core has been optimised to give you a soft feel and to assist faster ball speeds, helping golfers to get the maximum distance out of the driver. Sits at the lower end of the price bracket, but a decent option for amateurs who need every bit of assistance in the distance department.

Srixon AD333

Srixon created this ball specifically for golfers with a swing speed exceeding 80mph. If this is you, this is one for the try list, as it should give you maximum distance with good levels of control. It’s helped make this ball the number one 2-piece ball in the UK market for 11 years. A ‘value’ ball that is a fantastic option for golfers of all levels.

Srixon Soft Feel

Another popular offering from Srixon in the lower price bracket, largely due to its incredibly soft feel. Its 10th model has improved greenside spin whilst still offering impressive distance. A good all-rounder at a really attractive price.

Srixon UltiSoft

If you regard yourself as having a slower than average swing speed, we think you’ll notice the long game benefits. Yes, it lacks a little spin compared to Srixon’s premium Z-Star, but short game feel is soft off the face and this is definitely one to try.

Titlest DT TruSoft

This was a new addition to Titleist’s 2016 performance range, replacing the DT SoLo. It’s a low compression ball that was created without comprising spin performance on shots into the green.

Titleist Velocity

A distance ball very popular with amateur golfers seeking a bit more yardage. However, you should notice short game feel as well, which makes this a must-try ball in the value range. A thin cover combined with the reengineered core creates high launch on approach shots with a steep angle of descent for stopping power on the green.

Wilson Staff Dx2 Soft

As the name would suggest, they’re soft, so it’s going to suit those who prefer this type of feel at impact, especially off the shorter clubs. This is the lowest compression ball on the market (29) and the 2-piece construction provides minimal spin when hit with a driver to help improve accuracy.

Mizuno JPX Platinum

A new ball hitting shelves in the UK in July, this is one for the mid-to-low swing speeds and sits towards the upper end of what we’d call the ‘value’ bracket. This 5-piece offering features Cross Core technology to increase speed without making it feel harder.

