Golf Christmas Gift Guide 2016: Your One Stop Shop With Christmas fast approaching we have compiled the best gifts for you to get your golf mad friends and family. We have split the list into 5 different categories to help your search STOCKING FILLERS Golf Monthly Magazine subscription including 12 Srixon Z-Star balls

This gift keeps on giving, with a new issue delivered directly to your door every four weeks. You’ll also get a dozen Srixon Z-Star balls, which saves you more than £50 versus buying both items separately. Star Wars branded TaylorMade golf accessories

americangolf.co.uk Star Wars fans can now take ‘The Force’ out with them on to the course with TaylorMade’s new product range which features headcovers, balls, gloves, pitch forks, valuables bags and gift boxes. Favourites such as Yoda, Chewbacca, Darth Vader, C-3PO, R2-D2 and Stormtroopers are all prominent in the range. Premier licensing football club-branded accessories

From £14.99 premier-licensing.com Show support for your team on the course with a host of accessories that display club badges, including the Premium Gift Set (£14.99) and Pom Pom Headcover (£24.99). EA Sports Rory McIlroy PGA Tour game

£49.99 easports.com Gamers and golfers unite! This is the first EA Sports offering since Rory McIlroy usurped Tiger Woods as the cover star, and that isn’t the only notable change with enhanced swing mechanisms and changes to putting bringing it all to life. You can also tackle a mix of real and fantasy courses, like TPC Sawgrass, St Andrews and Treasure Island, a layout with volcanoes and exotic features. FootJoy WinterSof Gloves

£21 footjoy.co.uk This must-have for winter has suede sections for grip, and windproof insulating fleece sections to provide maximum warmth without the bulk. Extended stretch cuffs also keep warmth in and moisture out. Titleist personalised golf balls

From £20-50 per dozen titleist.co.uk You’ll always need golf balls, so why not get some personalised for free, with Titleist’s great Christmas offer? All you need to do is order a minimum of just one dozen of any model. Then, you can add anything from your initials to a special Christmas message, as long as it’s within 17 characters per line and no more than three lines long. Galvin Green Delta Snood

£19.95 www.galvingreen.com Keep your neck and chin warm this winter with the Galvin Green Delta snood made with the company’s INSULA™ technology, which houses air chambers that are warmed by your body’s heat to provide long lasting thermal insulation. Golf club-shaped bottle opener

£24 at notonthehighstreet.com

This is ideal for cracking open a beer at the 19th. It comes in a smart tartan protective bag and is made from nickel-plated brass with a wood inlay. Personalised silver ball marker

£35 at notonthehighstreet.com

This solid silver ball marker comes wrapped in a presentation box and can be personalised with your initials, a name, a date

Prices vary, see: www.golf-monthly.co.uk/top-25-coaches

Get treated to some time with the best coaching talent in the UK, with each Top 25 coach boasting extensive knowledge of golf, students and instruction, and over 10 years of experience. The Open hospitality days

From £199 TheOpen.com/Hospitality

Want an extra-special experience at Royal Birkdale? Then why not bag a hospitality package that gives you VIP parking, food served throughout the day and private gardens with large TV screens? Early-bird prices run until January 1, so be quick! London Club Gift Card

£99 bushnell.eu/uk

This affordable GPS makes an ideal addition to your Christmas list. It features more than 33,000 courses and provides yardages to the front, centre and back of the green, as well as revealing information on up to four hazards per hole. Stuburt Cyclone Golf Boot

£69.99 www.stuburt.com The Cyclone boot features Stuburt’s eVent fabric system makes it fully waterproof while direct venting technology allows moisture from inside the boot to escape to help your feet stay at a comfortable temperature. Practical, comfortable and affordable. TomTom Golfer2 GPS watch

£199.99 tomtom.com

Christmas is the perfect time to get the kit that you can’t quite justify buying yourself, like this TomTom GPS watch. It displays distances to hazards and lay-up yardages and gives you precise numbers to the front, centre and back of the green. Oscar Jacobson Marco Tour Jacket

£90 https://www.oscarjacobson.com The three-layer construction offers golfers full stretching capabilities and protection from the elements whilst being wind and shower proof. Available in four different colours this stylish jacket can be worn both on and off the golf course. Mizuno T7 Wedge

£120 http://golf.mizunoeurope.com/ Forged with Boron durable grooves for longer lasting spin control. The T7 wedge comes in a wide range of lofts and with the choice of either satin or Blue IP finish. MacGregor VIP Wheeled Deluxe Travel Cover

$22.99; us.macmillan.com Palmer takes the reader through many of the experiences that helped shape his life. He expands on familiar stories, shares new tales and gives advice about how to conduct yourself both on and off the course. “Though I have written a number of books in the past, this one was particularly important to me, because as I delved into the process, I realised just how much I still had to say to my friends in golf and to fans of the game in general,” Palmer said. Finishing School £20 www.eandtbooks.com Finishing School, by Steve Gould and D.J. Wilkinson with a foreword by Juli Inkster, focuses on the movements just before, during and after impact – or, as the authors put it, “the most neglected stage of the swing.”

