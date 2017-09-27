A look at some of the most beautiful irons on the market in 2017; clubs that inspire confidence at address and strike fear into the hearts of your opponents

Most Beautiful Irons 2017

For the golfing purist, there’s nothing like a pristine set of elegant new irons. Whether they’re traditional blades or a more modern take on a classic style, a set of beautiful irons is something to treasure and enjoy.

With modern club technology as advanced as it is, a beautiful looking iron is no longer one that only the very best players can aspire to use. On today’s market there are sleek and stylish looking irons that are playable for a range of players. A great looking iron will make you feel like a player and could well inspire you to perform like one. Here we look at some of the very best great looking irons on the market this season.

Titleist 716 MB irons

Price: £125 per club (steel), £145 per club (graphite)

This classic looking muscle-backed blade is the choice of many of Titleist’s leading Tour professionals. Their input has led to this classic-looking design: a beautiful forged iron with thin topline and pre-worn leading edge for maximum shot control. The feel and feedback from these irons is tough to beat and if you’re looking to work the ball, the 716MB irons will suit you well.

TaylorMade P770 irons

Price: £1,049 for a 7-piece set

Designed with direct input from Tour, the P770 irons feature a thin topline and progressive offset for a clean and highly appealing look at address. Further enhancements include a flatter, medium cambered sole and tighter leading edge for improved turf interaction. Precision-milled faces and grooves help create the consistent levels of spin and distance control better players demand. The P770 irons come with a KBS Tour FLT shaft as standard.

Callaway Apex Muscleback irons

Price: £749 (4-PW)

It’s been a favourite among the better players for a couple of years now but the Callaway Apex MB is a true looker. A classic muscleback, forged iron, it’s been designed with input from the Tour. The sole camber has been refined to interact more effectively with the sole and to increase playability from a variety of lies. The groove spacing delivers consistent spin rates for even greater control.

Cobra King Pro Irons

Price: £749

Designed with feedback from PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler, the King Pro Irons come in a combo set with the 3-6 irons in cavity back and the 7-PW as muscle backs.

The cavity back and strategic tungsten weighting in the longer irons delivers great forgiveness while the muscle back design of the shorter irons allows for great workability and precision.

A 10-25 carbon steel head is forged five times to give a soft yet solid feel. The finish is super stylish in either diamonised black or chrome.

