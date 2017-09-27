A look at some of the most beautiful irons on the market in 2017; clubs that inspire confidence at address and strike fear into the hearts of your opponents
Most Beautiful Irons 2017
For the golfing purist, there’s nothing like a pristine set of elegant new irons. Whether they’re traditional blades or a more modern take on a classic style, a set of beautiful irons is something to treasure and enjoy.
With modern club technology as advanced as it is, a beautiful looking iron is no longer one that only the very best players can aspire to use. On today’s market there are sleek and stylish looking irons that are playable for a range of players. A great looking iron will make you feel like a player and could well inspire you to perform like one. Here we look at some of the very best great looking irons on the market this season.
Titleist 716 MB irons
Price: £125 per club (steel), £145 per club (graphite)
This classic looking muscle-backed blade is the choice of many of Titleist’s leading Tour professionals. Their input has led to this classic-looking design: a beautiful forged iron with thin topline and pre-worn leading edge for maximum shot control. The feel and feedback from these irons is tough to beat and if you’re looking to work the ball, the 716MB irons will suit you well.
Buy now at The Golf Shop Online
TaylorMade P770 irons
Price: £1,049 for a 7-piece set
Designed with direct input from Tour, the P770 irons feature a thin topline and progressive offset for a clean and highly appealing look at address. Further enhancements include a flatter, medium cambered sole and tighter leading edge for improved turf interaction. Precision-milled faces and grooves help create the consistent levels of spin and distance control better players demand. The P770 irons come with a KBS Tour FLT shaft as standard.
Callaway Apex Muscleback irons
Price: £749 (4-PW)
It’s been a favourite among the better players for a couple of years now but the Callaway Apex MB is a true looker. A classic muscleback, forged iron, it’s been designed with input from the Tour. The sole camber has been refined to interact more effectively with the sole and to increase playability from a variety of lies. The groove spacing delivers consistent spin rates for even greater control.
Cobra King Pro Irons
Price: £749
Designed with feedback from PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler, the King Pro Irons come in a combo set with the 3-6 irons in cavity back and the 7-PW as muscle backs.
The cavity back and strategic tungsten weighting in the longer irons delivers great forgiveness while the muscle back design of the shorter irons allows for great workability and precision.
A 10-25 carbon steel head is forged five times to give a soft yet solid feel. The finish is super stylish in either diamonised black or chrome.
12 Best Putters 2017
Read our guide on 12 of the best…
Best Golf GPS Watches 2017
Best Golf GPS Watches 2017 Improve Your Game…
Best Laser Rangefinders of 2017
Best Laser Rangefinders of 2017 including Bushnell, Nikon…
Ping iblade irons
Price: £130 per club (steel)
Activated Elastomer behind the face saves weight to aid forgiveness and also dampens vibration to make the iron feel and sound better at impact. Heavier ‘near pure’ tungsten weights in the toe of the irons raises the MOI for improved forgiveness. These attractive irons are all about precision, control and workability but a soft feel and good forgiveness has been thrown in there for good measure.
Srixon Z765 irons
Price: £110 per club
Srixon’s Z65 series of irons delivers great, classic look and the Z765, the middle model of the trio in terms of size and loft, is arguably the one with the widest appeal as it strikes that perfect balance of combining a traditional look and feel with distance and forgiveness.
While still having a relatively compact profile, these irons pack plenty of punch, assisted by the heat-treated faces. The new Tour V.T. sole moves brilliantly through the turf and allows playability from a variety of lies.
Mizuno MP 5 irons
Price: £115 per club
Mizuno have for many years now been experts in producing the most elegant and stylish looking golf clubs. The MP5 is an absolute knockout. Filling the gap between the classic blade and a cavity back, this “channel backed” iron marries the feel and control of a blade with the forgiveness of an iron with a shallow cavity.
Through the set the design of the Channel Back is progressive to offer the optimum launch conditions. The channel is slightly higher in the short irons to offer a more penetrating, controllable flight while in the long irons, there is more weight lower in the head to increase launch.
The MP-5 is also Grain Flow Forged, something Mizuno has been doing for 30 years that compresses and maintains a consistent grain through the neck and hosel, guaranteeing greater consistency and precise distance control.
Wilson Staff FG Tour 100 Irons
Inspired by the iconic 1971 Wilson Staff Button Back irons, these blades are forged with a more modern shape and feature up-to-date technologies. With classic details and ferule, these are wonderful looking clubs launched to celebrate Wilson’s 100-year anniversary. The milled face delivers wonderful feel and the forged 8620 carbon steel and nickel chrome plating give a superb finish. The attention to detail is fantastic.
To check out more of the latest golf gear on offer go to the gear section of the website