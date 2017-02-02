Best Golf Shoes 2017 - New technology and styling mean there has never been as much choice in the golf shoe market. Here are 11 of the best golf shoes 2017

When tackling wet rough and soft ground conditions, the state of your golf shoes often comes to the fore. It’s at this moment you probably ask yourself why you didn’t go for something a little sturdier, or something with a better guarantee.

Well, with our help you don’t have to make the same mistake twice.

Nowadays, there are a great range of options, from colourful sporty models to classic subtler designs. Nearly all have some sort of value-adding waterproof guarantee, while grip and traction have been innovatively harvested through a range of clever sole designs. Here are the best golf shoes 2017 has to offer…

FootJoy Pro/SL – £140

The FootJoy Pro/SL combines a soft and comfortable waterproof upper with a midsole/outsole unit that features three distinct layers for underfoot comfort, perimeter stability and performance spikeless traction. Two different hardnesses of FootJoy’s Fine Tune Foam provide both cushioning and stability while grip comes from TPU elements on the outsole.

ECCO Cool – £220

Gore-Tex Surround technology comprises an advanced air channelling system within the grid-shaped sole structure that provides 360° breathability without compromising on waterproof protection, so your feet stay dry and comfortable in all conditions. The ECCO Cool also features a luxurious, Hydromax treated leather upper that’s naturally soft, breathable, and strong.

Adidas Powerband Boa Boost – £129.95

The new Powerband Boa Boost combines Boost cushioning, a new Powercage saddle, and lightweight climaproof seamless leather uppers with a brand new laceless L6 Boa Closure System to maximise comfort, traction and stability. An upgraded Powercage chassis features supportive materials and centre-saddle straps to really lock down the midfoot, while the L6 Boa Closure System’s incremental pull and push feature on the tongue allows the fit to be finetuned quickly and easily to enhance lateral stability. Available in five colour options and medium or wide fits.

Under Armour Spieth One – £150

Designed with feedback from two-time major winner Jordan Spieth, the Spieth One boasts a plethora of performance-enhancing features, including breathable, waterproof uppers that use a single seam to enhance fit, feel and comfort by reducing weight required layers. Rotational Resistance Traction cleats are designed to prevent unwanted rotation of the foot during the swing while a dual durometer outsole provides a softer forefoot section for flexibility and a firmer heel section for stability and support. Available from March 1st in four colourways with an RRP of £150. The Boa option will cost £170.

FootJoy HyperFlex II – £140



FootJoy's original HyperFlex shoe was inspired by Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill bridge in Boston. The upgrade to this, the FootJoy HyperFlex II shoe, is influenced by something a little closer to home… your feet. This new model features a reimagined BioMorph exoskeleton upper designed to mimic and work in unison with the ligaments of the foot for more natural movement. It's also lightweight, soft, flexible and waterproof (one-year guarantee), providing protection, comfort, breathability and flexibility in equal measure out on the golf course. Available in four colourways, including a Boa option (RRP £160)

Skechers Go Golf Pro II – £129

Part of the new collection for 2017, the Go Golf Pro 2 is the next generation of Skechers’ most advanced golf shoe featuring 5-GEN technology. Combining a classic design with replaceable spikes and complete Skechers H2GO Shield waterproof protection. The brand-new dynamic traction plate delivers maximum grip along with a low profile, and a quick-release outsole that keeps you stable and ready for any golf shot, on any terrain. Available in three colourways.

Nike Lunar Control Vapor – £120

First worn by Rory McIlroy, these unique shoes feature an ‘Articulated Integrated Traction outsole’ inspired by the tread on snowmobiles to increase the contact points for better traction, with the channels between the tooth-like structures aiding better balance by keeping you lower to the ground. As with the Nike FlyKnit Elite shoes, the traction system decouples the medial heel and lateral forefoot area to help propel the athlete through the swing. The lack of cleats also provides more room for underfoot cushioning and means less stud pressure to help look after greens.

ECCO Cage Pro – £160

In the eye-catching Cage Pro shoes, a redefined direct injected heel cage and an organic structured sole design provides stability, comfort and performance assisted by Ecco’s ‘SPYDR-GRIP’ outsole that is less aggressive on the greens, provides grip in all conditions and minimises clogging of dirt in the sole.

FootJoy Contour Fit – £120



Lighter, more flexible and more comfortable than previous Contour iterations, the new Contour Fit uses a Fine-Tuned Foam 3.0 midsole that is FootJoy’s softest and lightest midsole compound, giving you soft cushioning that doesn’t compromise on support or stability. A new Contour Plus Last provides a roomier fit while an Extra Thick Fitbed aids comfort. A new DynaFlex outsole has flex grooves strategically placed to provide maximum flexibility and mobility while walking and during your swing. Comes with a one-year waterproof warranty and in three colourways, plus a BOA options for £130.

Puma Tour Ignite Disc – £150



Puma’s ‘Disc technology’ is its laceless closure system that provides a fully custom fit with a micro-adjusting reel system that quickly adjusts to your foot for a secure fit and high levels of comfort. Ignite foam cushioning provides golfers with responsive energy return, comfort and stability while a performance microfiber upper, textile lining and heavy gauge thread provide long lasting quality and durability. Comes in two colourways.

Peter Millar G/FORE Brogue Gallivanter £195

Available in May 2017 in three styles – the Brogue Gallivanter, the Pintuck Gallivanter and the Disruptor – the shoes feature an athletic fit with premium waterproof leather uppers. G/FORE’s premium footbed flexibility and the addition of an innovative G/ROUND Control sole with multi-level soft spikes, provides optimal traction and natural rotation for the athletic demands of golf. The addition of a padded heel collar made of performance athletic mesh further enhances fit and breathability.

What will I need to consider?

Flexibility versus stability

This will depend on your action and on what you like to feel underfoot. Typically powerful swings can benefit from extra stability, while flexible shoes that are more dynamic can aid slower swingers.

Styling

No longer are cleated shoes limited to classic styles, with plenty of colourful and distinctive options now flooding the market.

Price

There’s no escaping that this will be the deal breaker for many, but make sure you consider things like the waterproof warranty that can add value.