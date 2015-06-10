We take a look at the 11 best game-improvement irons 2017 has to offer that could help you find more greens and attack more pins this season

The 11 best game-improvement irons 2017

Outside your annual sub, your irons are probably the most expensive golf purchase you are likely to make, so it’s worth spending a little bit of extra time researching the various models to make sure you get the best set for your swing and budget.

Much of the innovation and technological advances in iron design in 2017 isn’t visible to the naked eye. New heat treatment techniques has allowed manufacturers to make the clubfaces thinner to create more spring and more ball speed.

Lofts are getting stronger every year because of the ways brands have been able to increase forgiveness and launch angle, so you’ll almost certainly find a 7-iron from today goes a lot further than a 7-iron, or even an 8-iron, from a few years ago.

The shaft plays an important role in your sets overall performance, as does the lie angle to make sure you maximising speed and delivering the club correctly, something your local pro will be able to check out for you.

Larger, more game improvement irons tend to go further and be more forgiving, which is why mid-to-high handicappers tend to favour them. Here are 11 of the best game-improvement irons 2017 has to offer…

Ping G

Ping’s COR-Eye Technology creates a hotter clubface than the G30 iron the G replaces, causing a gain in ball speed and shot height for more carry distance and a steeper landing angle.

RRP: £92 per club. Ping G irons review

Mizuno JPX900 Hot Metal



Made from a new material called Chromoly 4140M, the JPX900 iron combines very high ball speeds with the bendability of a forged iron. It has paved the way for Mizuno to create its thinnest ever cup face for extra distance, while remaining soft and bendable in the hosel for precise lie angle adjustments.

TaylorMade M2

Cobra King F7

Titleist 716 AP1

Callaway XR Steelhead

RRP: £649.

Wilson Staff D300

RRP:

Yonex Ezone Elite

RRP: £

Lynx Predator

The Lynx Predator Irons are made from stainless steel and are designed to offer a high Moment of Inertia for added forgiveness. They also feature a progressive offset design to make the longer irons easier to square the face – preventing shots from being lost out to the right. They have a chrome finish and are available in four different colour options – black, orange, green and yellow.

XXIO 9

RRP: £

What else you need to consider

Set make up

Some of these game-improvement iron sets will include the option of switching out the 3, 4 and even 5-irons for easier-to-hit hybrids, which will give your game a lift in the trickier end of your bag.

Your goals

If you have the time to dedicate toward successfully reducing your handicap, you may want to favour the more compact models that offer a little more feel and workability.

Shaft type

Steel shafts are cheaper and generally more common, however graphite shafts are lighter, will tend to offer you more club speed for extra distance, and will usually make it easier to launch the ball.