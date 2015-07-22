Looking for a new rescue club to get you out of trouble? Here we showcase the best hybrids 2016 has to offer, plus advice on the right loft and head design for your game

Over 50% of tour pros now play a hybrid, with many carrying more than one. If you plan on joining them this season, our guide to the best hybrids 2016 has to offer should help.

In simple terms, a hybrid is a cross between a fairway wood and an iron, delivering both the forgiveness long irons lack and the control that fairway woods can’t offer.

Golfers normally turn to hybrids to replace long irons, which are stereotypically difficult to get airborne and hit consistently well, while unlike long irons, which feature angular edges that can snag in the grass and twist the clubhead, hybrids have smoother edges that cause less interference.

Hybrids are also an option worth considering if your fairway wood shots aren’t very consistent. They have the same smooth sole for sweeping strikes and lofts often go as low as 15°, the same as a traditional 3-wood, so you can rack-up the distance you’re after no problem.

Bearing those nuances in mind, here are the best models you should take a closer look at:

Callaway Apex – £189

GM Says: With a tour-inspired, iron-like design the Apex hybrid offers a longer, easier-to-hit alternative to long irons. It has a longer, more-iron like blade length with the traditional CG of an iron to provide a neutral, controlled ball flight with workability. High ball speed across the face comes from the Forged Face Cup made from high strength 455 Carpenter steel. It comes in lofts 18°, 20°, 23° and 26° with a Mitsubishi Kuro Kage 80 shaft.

Watch: Callaway Apex hybrid review

Adams Red – £169

GM says: The Adams Red hybrid utilises a compact 95cc head that is workable for long par 3s, while still offering forgiveness from tricky lies thanks to its upside-down head design that moves its centre of gravity lower. Its Velocity Slot on the sole and Ghost Slot on the crown also allow the face to flex and spring at impact for longer distance. Three adjustable sole weights (one 25g & two 2g) also feature, letting you promote a draw, fade or neutral ball flight.

Watch: Adams Red hybrid review

Titleist 816 H – £205

GM says: Featuring the same ‘Active Recoil Channel’ as the previous 915 hybrid, the 816 hybrids have been redesigned for better turf interaction while still offering high speed and low spin performance. It should launch higher than 915, has a new grey crown and there are more adjustable loft options available to aid gapping. It comes in two versions, H1 and H2. The H1 has a larger address profile and launches the ball higher; the H2 is more compact and offers a more penetrating, workable flight for better players.

Watch: Titleist 816 hybrid review

Cobra King F6 – £159

GM says: Replacing the Fly-Z hybrid, the adjustable King F6 hybrid has a 13g weight fixed in the back of the sole to maximise forgiveness and allow for a larger range of dialling in swing weight. It features a thin steel crown and face as well as the Speed Channel and new pear shape that is more rounded but less toe heavy and bulbous to suit the eye of more golfers at address. A shorter hosel configuration improves the look at address further and lowers the CG. Available in lofts 16-25°.

TaylorMade M2 – £179

GM Says: The TaylorMade M2 hybrid has similar traits to the M2 fairway, such as its playability so it can launch easily from anywhere on the course. It too has a redesigned Speed Pocket that creates a large sweetspot for distance across the face and forgiveness with low spin. As with all the M2 woods, it also has a low CG that helps deliver more consistent shots. Aesthetically, the low profile shaping more closely mirrors a fairway wood, for a confidence-inspiring look at address. Available in lofts 19°, 22°, 25° and 28° with a TaylorMade Reax shaft.

Mizuno JPX EZ – £179

GM says: The new JPX EZ hybrids have been engineered to be more user friendly through a larger, flatter head to help those with more modest clubhead speeds flight the ball better. Performance off the turf is also aided by a next generation Shockwave Sole that lowers the centre of gravity, and allows the clubhead to contract and expand more at impact for increased stability and a higher ball flight, with the Waffle Crown design allowing even more weight to be located low in the clubhead. It comes in lofts 16°, 19°, 22° and 25°.

Nike Vapor Fly – £149.99

GM says: Replacing the Vapor Flex model, the Nike Vapor Fly hybrid features an extremely thin and light Flightweight Crown to move weight lower for a higher launch angle with less spin. A Flightweight Crown is 30 per cent lighter than last year’s model resulting in a lower center of gravity and higher MOI for higher launch, less spin, and more forgiveness. A new HyperFlight face is thinned out around the perimeter to reduce ball speed loss across the face while a re-engineered Compression Channel creates a stronger springboard effect to amplify performance on miss hits.

Ping G – £180

GM says: Replacing the Replacing the G30 hybrid , the Ping G hybrid features a cascading sole design that engages more of the head structure at impact for a more powerful springing effect for increased distance. The new carpenter 455 VFT steel face is not only thinner than on the G30 hybrid to allow for more forgiveness in the heel and toe, but is also 8g lighter, saving weight to be used elsewhere in the head. Unlike the G30 hybrid, the new G model does feature turbulators on the crown, and these combine with unpainted grooves in the sweetspot area of the face to improve alignment and capture the ball at address. It comes in lofts at 16°, 19°, 22°, 26° and 30° with the Alta 70 High Balance Point shaft.

TaylorMade M1 – £199

GM says: This compact-looking Rescue club features a Speed Pocket on the sole behind the face to minimize ball speed loss on shots struck low down. It also has adjustable 25g and 3g sole weights that alter both launch and shot shape. Combine this with adjustable lofts on the hosel up to +/- 1.5°, this is one of the most customizable hybrids on the market.

Watch: TaylorMade M1 Rescue review

Wilson Staff FG Tour F5 – £179

GM says: The F5 hybrid utilises the same Carpenter Custom 455 maraging stainless steel face insert found in the fairway wood, which creates a thin and flexible face for increased ball speeds and longer distances. Available in 17°, 20° and 23° heads, the hybrid will have three loft and three lie settings along with the same Green Means GO! Fast Fit technology in its adjustable hosel.

Benross HTX – £79.99

GM Says: Featuring a CT Reponse Channel behind the face, the HTX hybrid is said to bring driver-like CT performance to hybrids. The consistency in ball speed across the entire face means the HTX hybrid offers a blend distance and forgiveness for the budget-concious golfer, even from the worst lies. Available in lofts 20°, 23.5° and 27° with a Kuro Kage Black shaft.

Hybrids 2016 – What you need to consider

Loft

Some golfers hit hybrids further than irons with the same loft because of their lighter graphite shafts and hotter, more forgiving clubfaces, so be sure to experiment hitting balls outside on a launch monitor before choosing the one to go in your bag. Also consider whether you plan to use it mostly off the tee or the fairway. If you’ll mostly be using it with the ball teed up, you want to opt for a lower loft to get the strongest flight.

Adjustability

Only some hybrids have adjustable hosels. If you play different courses and in changeable winds it’s an option worth considering. There are some, like the TaylorMade M1, that have adjustable sole weights to change the ball flight, which is worth considering if you struggle with a consistent miss.

Colour

As you can see, you can be as bright or traditional as you wish when choosing a modern hybrid.