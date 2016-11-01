Cobra King F7 woods revealed

New Cobra King F7 and F7+ drivers along with fairways and hybrids plus shot tracking Cobra Connect headlines the new metalwood range

Coming in to replace the impressive Cobra King F6 line of woods is the King F7 range, designed to provide golfers with even more customization and performance as well as a nifty way to track and analyze your drives out on the course.

The King F7 and F7+ drivers provide golfers with a choice between oversized forgiving model or a smaller, more traditional shape while delivering distance and a solid feel across the face.

These models also come free with the new Cobra Connect Powered by Arccos system, which features an ultra-light sensor embedded in the grip, allowing golfers to automatically track the distance and accuracy of every drive. Users simply pair their club with the free Arccos Driver smartphone app to receive their performance data, as well as accessing exclusive Cobra content, including product tech videos and golf tips from Cobra coaches and PGA Tour Pros.

“We are really excited to introduce our longest and smartest drivers with the new F7 and F7+ products,” said Tom Olsavsky, VP of Research & Development, Cobra Golf. “By incorporating the best zonal weighting technologies, we created the perfect combination of low CG and high MOI to give golfers the best in distance, forgiveness and precision. That, combined with the use of Cobra Connect Powered by Arccos, make for some of the most exciting clubs we’ve ever created.”

On the course, the Cobra Connect Powered by Arccos system communicates at shot impact with a golfer’s smartphone, which must be carried in a user’s front pocket. It then uses a proprietary shot detection algorithm and sensors on a user’s smartphone to identify the location of their second shot, allowing driving distance and accuracy to be recorded in real time. At the end of a round, golfers can review their overall driving performance, track improvement and share pictures, longest drives or key stats directly with their friends or other Cobra Connect users.

In terms of clubhead technology, the King F7 driver features a larger face and address profile that increases MOI and provides more distance, forgiveness and speed across the face. An adjustable weight system with three CG settings in the front, the back and heel positions allows for three differing ball flights – low, high and draw, to provide golfers with optimum distance and trajectory for a variety of conditions.

The heavier 12g weight in the front CG position creates a lower, penetrating ball flight with less spin and more roll for maximum distance. When the heavier weight is placed in the back position, it delivers a higher, towering ball flight with added spin for more carry distance and increased forgiveness. When moved to the heel CG position, it works to reduce spin to deliver straighter drives that correct a slice.

The King F7 driver also features a re-engineered Forged Ti-811 E9 Face that is lighter, thinner and hotter, creating faster ball speeds and a larger Sweet Zone across the face. A multi-material TeXtreme Carbon Fiber Crown frees up discretionary weight, allowing Cobra to implement the three weight ports in the sole.

The Cobra King F7+ driver features the same technology as the King F7 model, but with a smaller profile at address thanks to a deeper face and with a premium matte black finish as well as a lower loft range preferred by better players with faster swing speeds.

King F7 drivers specs and details

The King F7 driver will have an RRP of £279 and come in eight adjustable loft settings from 9-12° with three draw settings. The stock grip will be a Lamkin REL (Connect Black) grip along with a Fujikura Pro 60 shaft. The King F7+ driver will have an RRP of £299 and come in lofts 8-11°, also with three draw settings and three colours as well as a Fujikura Pro XLR8 61 shaft. Both drivers will be available from January 27, 2017 in three colours – black, blue or silver.

King F7 Fairways and hybrids

The King F7 fairway wood and hybrid family utilises Cobra’s iconic Baffler Rail System we saw last year in the Baffler fairway, blended with a front-to-back weighting system to alter launch and spin tailored to the shots you want to hit with it.

“Rails on our fairways and hybrids create a more forgiving and efficient turf interaction when hitting from any lie,” said Jose Miraflor, Sr. Director Product Marketing COBRA Golf. “Proven though Rickie’s performance with his current Baffler fairway wood, the Rail Technology allows him to be aggressive when attacking greens. These same tour-proven technologies will provide all golfers with the perfect blend of distance and control.”

The King F7 Fairways feature progressive rail heights that are strategically engineered to be shallower in the 3-4 woods become thicker up into the 7-8 woods to assist launch and ball striking from every lie. The front of the rails improve turf forgiveness while the back of the rails help the club glide out of the turf more smoothly.

They come equipped with two CG positions via 20-gram and 3-gram weights that can be positioned in the front or the back to deliver either a penetrating or towering trajectory, depending on player preference and varying course conditions.

Rounding out the metalwood line is the King F7 Hybrids, which also feature the Baffler Dual Rail design for improved turf reaction and consistency from every lie. Each club features a fixed back CG (13-gram) to deliver high MOI and a more centered CG for more forgiveness and precision.

King F7 fairway and hybrid specs and details

The Cobra King F7 fairway has an RRP of £189 and comes in eight adjustable lofts ranging from 13-19° along with additional draw settings and in the Fujikura Pro 65 shaft as standard. The King F7 hybrids have an RRP of £159 in lofts ranging from 16-25° with draw settings and a Fujikura Pro 75h shaft. Both the fairways and hybrids are available from Jan 27th, 2017 in black, silver or blue crown colours.