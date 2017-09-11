Ping 2017 Autumn/Winter Apparel Revealed - Stay warm and dry on the course during the off-season with Ping's comprehensive performance-driven golf apparel

Ping 2017 Autumn/Winter Apparel Revealed

Ping has unveiled its 2017 Autumn/Winter apparel ranges, containing brand’s most technologically advanced men’s and ladies performance collections to date.

Designed to help golfers to play their best, these collections come under Ping’s Sensor Platform of performance fabric technologies, which includes Pertex and the introduction of PrimaLoft Silver Insulation Active, in some of the key products.

PrimaLoft is well established in the outdoor market because of the warmth it offers while also being lightweight and breathable and water resistant. One product that benefits from the version Ping uses, called PrimaLoft Silver Insulation Active, is the new Norse jacket (below, RRP £140).

This delivers a lightweight, high-performance thermal insulation, with a permanent water resistant technology, resulting in exceptional warmth, even when wet. It is combined with a breathable, stretch and water resistant outer fabric to create a jacket offering optimum comfort and performance for golfers in all playing conditions.

Engineered to play and developed in conjunction with feedback from tour players, the Zero Gravity Tour waterproof suit is constructed from ultra-lightweight Pertex Shield 2.5 layer fabric, offering high levels of stretch and breathability, ensuring freedom of movement throughout the swing.

Both the jacket (above, RRP £180) and the trouser (RRP £130) have been cleverly designed to pack away into its own pocket for optimal convenience and space saving in the golf bag plus they come with a three-year waterproof guarantee.

A new addition to the Sensor Warm range is the Innis half-zip performance top (above, RRP 95), which utilises a double knit construction between the face and the back of the fabric that creates a space to trap air, helping you stay warm. This fabric also has a water repellent function, while a stretch construction provides additional comfort and freedom of movement.

Engineered with a lightweight, insulated, ultrasonic quilted front panel, the Barkley jacket (above, RRP £80) offers an excellent warmth-to-weight ratio. A knitted, brushed back fleece body and sleeves provide insulation and ensure complete freedom of movement throughout the swing.

Featuring a blend of synthetic and natural fibres, the soft touch Crosby long sleeve polo (above, RRP £60) is the perfect layering solution. Offering permanent moisture movement properties for long-term performance, the Crosby also features detailed styling in the form of a concealed button down collar and a three button placket.

Ladies Apparel Highlights include the Lightweight Oslo Jacket (RRP £140) and Vest (RRP £120), the quick-drying Tara top (RRP £65) and straight leg Emily Trouser (RRP £75).

All the new Ping apparel collections go on sale from October.