New Titleist DT TruSoft Ball Introduced

The softest Titleist golf ball is now even longer with the introduction of the new Titleist DT TruSoft for 2017, replacing the first version launched in January 2016.

Re-engineered with a larger, low compression core and proprietary soft cover technology, new DT TruSoft delivers longer distance with an extremely soft feel on all shots, as well as increased short game spin for stopping power on the green.

“We’re meeting more and more golfers who believe you have to sacrifice distance in order to play a softer-feeling ball,” Michael Mahoney, Vice President, Titleist Golf Ball Marketing, told GM.

“That’s certainly true for many of the lower compression products in the market right now – but not DT TruSoft. When we launched DT TruSoft two years ago, it instantly became the longest ball in the category. Our R&D team has since discovered how to provide even more distance without impacting the soft feel. It continues to prove that golfers who prioritise feel don’t have to give up everything else.”

The performance of new DT TruSoft is achieved through the game’s most advanced low-compression golf ball technology: The new, larger, low compression TruTouch Core generates low spin for long distance.

The new TruFlex cover utilises proprietary Titleist technology to deliver very soft feel around the green and improved short game performance.

Advanced aerodynamics are optimised to provide a consistent, piercing TruSoft Flight.

Titleist DT TruSoft golf balls will be on sale throughout the UK & Ireland from 2nd October 2017 in both white and optic yellow and play numbers 1-4 with an RRP of £23 per dozen.