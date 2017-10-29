Galvin Green Continues To Support Rising Stars - Premium clothing brand Galvin Green renews deals with Italy’s Guido Migliozzi and Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Galvin Green Continues To Support Rising Stars

Premium performance clothing brand Galvin Green has extended its association with promising young stars within the growing Modest! Golf Management stable – Italy’s Guido Migliozzi and Christiaan Bezuidenhout from South Africa.

Both European Challenge Tour players have signed new two-year agreements to wear Galvin Green garments exclusively at tournaments around the world and appear as prominent brand ambassadors.

Golf Monthly go behind the scenes at Galvin Green HQ in Sweden

”Christiaan and Guido fit our brand perfectly and are just the type of players we want to work with,” said Brand Manager Nicholai Stein. “They will be involved in future product launches and play a big part in our future success. This dual agreement shows how the philosophies of Modest! Golf and Galvin Green are very close,” he added.

Christiaan, 23, finished strongly at the recent Alfred Dunhill Links Championship with a closing 67 on the Old Course at St Andrews. He was runner-up at the 2016 BMW SA Open and has won three events in his native South Africa since turning professional in 2015.

Guido, 20, won on the Alps Tour last month when he defeated two Frenchmen in a play-off for the Open Abruzzo title in his native Italy. He turned professional last October after competing in the Terre dei Consoli Open and enjoying a highly successful amateur career.

RELATED: Galvin Green Bruce Jacket Review

Mark McDonnell Director of Modest! Golf Management said: “We are delighted to announce Guido and Christiaan as the latest faces of Galvin Green. The brand is so supportive of its players, always going above and beyond for them. Galvin Green has lots of exciting projects ahead and Guido and Christiaan are both proud and excited to be an integral part of those plans.”

Modest! Golf was set up by Modest! Management, which has a long history within the entertainment sector of looking after acts such as One Direction, Olly Murs and Little Mix, alongside keen golfer Niall Horan.

Galvin Green is the UK’s market leader in golf outerwear and an Official Supplier to the European Team competing at the 2018 Ryder Cup contest in Paris.