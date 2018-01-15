Ping Vault 2.0 Putters Unveiled

The new Ping Vault 2.0 putters have been unveiled and are headlined by a new custom-weighting system





The new Ping Vault 2.0 putters have been unveiled and are headlined by a new custom-weighting system.

The 100%-milled models will offer tour-caliber touch and performance from True Roll Technology (TR) grooves, plus a new custom-weighting system that helps you personalise your swingweight and feel.

The new system provides sole weight options in steel (standard weight head), tungsten (15g heavier) and aluminum (15g lighter) so you can match a model to your balance preferences.

Returning from previous Ping Vault putters is precision-milled TR groove technology that aids consistent speeds across the putter face.

Alongside the three sole weight options will be three premium finish options – Stealth, Platinum or Copper – and six different heads.

Of these six, the new Dale Anser will draw attention as it was inspired by one of the original Anser putter moulds created by Allan Dale Solheim and detailed by his father, Karsten Solheim.

The Ketsch also returns for players seeking a high MOI mallet. You’ll also find the Voss and ZB blades and B60 and Piper mid-mallets.

All the models are fit for stroke and designed with varying alignment aids to fit a golfer’s preferred look and alignment style.

As part of the custom building process that ensures optimal balance, putters between 34″ and 36″ in length are built with steel sole weights. Models 34″ and shorter then feature tungsten weighting, while putters built 36″ and longer use aluminium weights.

There are also four Ping grip options. The PP60 is a midsize, lightweight design; the PP61 has an exaggerated pistol to fit the contour of the golfer’s hands; the PP62 is a lightweight, oversized grip with a rounded profile and the CB60 is a counter-balanced option.

PING Vault 2.0 Putters – Specifications

The Dale Anser (£275) weighs 350g, is available in Copper, Platinum or Stealth finishes and will suit slightly arcing strokes.

The Voss (£275) weighs 350g, is available in Copper or Platinum finishes and will suit slightly arcing strokes.

The B60 (£275) weighs 355g, is available in Copper or Platinum finishes and will suit slightly arcing strokes.

The ZB (£275) weighs 350g, is available in Copper or Stealth finishes and will suit slightly arcing strokes.

The Piper (£275) weighs 360g, is available in Copper or Platinum finishes and will suit slightly arcing or straight strokes.

The Ketsch (£275) weighs 365g, is available in Stealth and Slate finishes and will suit slightly arcing or straight strokes.