Galvin Green Interface-1 Headlines New Collection - New Interface-1 shell layer from Galvin Green is said to be so versatile it can be worn 95 out of 100 rounds

Galvin Green Interface-1 Headlines New Collection

Galvin Green is introducing a new piece to the shell layer called Interface-1, said to be so versatile that it’s the jacket golfers can wear 95 out of 100 rounds thanks to state-of-the-art fabrics providing both performance and protection.

The lightweight, windproof Interface-1 garments are water repellent and extremely soft, stretchy and breathable for maximum comfort. They come in seven different styles and up to eight colour variations, including new Orange and Fore Green in three colour combinations.

Leading the new Interface-1 line is the Lance (main image), a full-zip jacket with a sleeve pocket made from stretch fabric and a PU membrane in four colour options. It has a repositioned side seam for greater comfort and an elastic drawstring at the hem.

The Lennox (above) is a half-zip jacket with a 3-layer fabric construction in five colour variations with elastic binding on the cuffs, while the Leon also incorporates a moisture-transporting backer in a full-zip style across four colourways. The Lenny is the bodywarmer version with 3-layer construction in two colour options.

The Larry full-zip Interface-1 jacket in two colour choices combines a soft Polyamide fabric with PrimaLoft padding, matched with a water repellent finish; while the Logan full-zip body warmer with a chest pocket provides (below) excellent protection from the elements with similar PrimaLoft padding in Navy or Black.

In a collection that contains almost 300 garments and accessories, there are a record 67 brand new lines (35 in the men’s range and 32 in the ladies’ collection), plus an enlarged junior offering.

The flagship waterproof jacket is the ultra-lightweight 3-layer full-zip Alon, incorporating Gore-Tex stretch fabric with exclusive C-Knit backer material to ’slide and glide’ over garments worn underneath. The breathability of the new C-Knit jackets is improved by more than 25%. Lighter than 2-layer lined Gore-Tex jackets, it comes in three colours and is matched with Axel trousers in two colours and 23 different size options.

Another newcomer to the Shell Layer range is the highly-distinctive Angelo full-zip Gore-Tex PacLite jacket with a chest pocket in five, 3-colour combinations and prominent branding.

The increasingly popular Insula warm layer range has been extended with the eye-catching Dawson full zip jacket with padded patches on the shoulders and a zipped pocket on the left sleeve offering thermal regulation and style.

The most striking new Cool Layer Ventil8 Plus short sleeve shirts include the classy Marlon in four finely-dotted colour choices featuring tailored collar and cuffs and UV protection 20+, plus the Mayer in six versions, each with a variable stripe design and subtle ‘G’ logo.

The Skin-tight Thermal base layer range has also been extended with the introduction of the Ebbot long sleeve, crew neck vest with a pattern design across the shoulders and carrying prominent branding on the sleeve.