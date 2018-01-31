New TaylorMade Project (a) and Project (s) Balls Unveiled - Two performance balls join the TP5 and TP5x to cater for different price and performance preferences
Off the back of the success of the popular TP5 and TP5x balls, TaylorMade has revealed it is expanding its range with the 2018 Project (a) and the all-new Project (s) golf balls.
It incorporates a new Dual-Distance core, which comprises a larger, softer-inner core for reduced spin while providing great feel. The stiffer outer core allows for increased speed and also aides in pinching the soft cast urethane cover between the clubface, creating more greenside spin.
It also benefits from the same 322 seamless dimple pattern as the TP5 and TP5x, which combined increase driver and long iron distance while maintaining excellent greenside control and feel.
Similar to the Project (a) the Dual-Distance Core in the Project (s) decreases the overall compression of the ball for soft feel while maintaining rebound and speed. The Project (s)’s compression is 60, 10 less than the Project (a).
The dual distance core is a two-layer system that has a large, low compression inner core that reduces unwanted driver spin and creates great feel. The outer core consists of a softer-resilient polymer that also improves feel and maintains high ball velocities.
The Project (s) uses TaylorMade’s high lift 342LDP dimple pattern, which, in combination with the lower backspin construction, reduces drag throughout the golf ball’s flight for more distance.
In addition to gloss white, the new Project (s) is also available in a matte yellow & matte orange finish that offers a unique look that stands out while being UV resistant.
The 2018 Project (a) will be offered in gloss white or yellow, available at retail on February 16th, 2018 at an RRP of £39.99 per dozen. Project (s) golf balls in matt white will be available at retail on April 1st, 2018 and in matt orange and matt yellow on May 1st, 2018 at an RRP of £24.99 per dozen.