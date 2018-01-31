New TaylorMade Project (a) and Project (s) Balls Unveiled - Two performance balls join the TP5 and TP5x to cater for different price and performance preferences

Since it was first launched in 2014, the Project (a) golf ball has been designed to deliver Tour-level performance in a three-piece construction at an attractive price point. In 2016, the ball was made softer with lower compression while maintaining the greenside spin.

In 2018, Project (a) takes the next step in its evolution with new technologies that make it significantly longer than ever before.

It incorporates a new Dual-Distance core, which comprises a larger, softer-inner core for reduced spin while providing great feel. The stiffer outer core allows for increased speed and also aides in pinching the soft cast urethane cover between the clubface, creating more greenside spin. It also benefits from the same 322 seamless dimple pattern as the TP5 and TP5x, which combined increase driver and long iron distance while maintaining excellent greenside control and feel.

The all-new Project (s) offers an even softer feel while continuing the company’s focus on low driver spin and significant driver distance.

Similar to the Project (a) the Dual-Distance Core in the Project (s) decreases the overall compression of the ball for soft feel while maintaining rebound and speed. The Project (s)'s compression is 60, 10 less than the Project (a). The dual distance core is a two-layer system that has a large, low compression inner core that reduces unwanted driver spin and creates great feel. The outer core consists of a softer-resilient polymer that also improves feel and maintains high ball velocities.

Due to the high COR of the Dual-Distance Core, engineers were able to use a soft ionomer cover that improves feel and control around the green. Compared to the competitive set, the Project (s) has the softest cover which provides more greenside spin and soft feel.