2016 Big Max Aqua Bags Unveiled

Europe's biggest trolley brand has been growing steadily in the UK, and much of that success has been thanks to its Big Max Aqua bag range, which has now been expanded for the 2016 season

The 2016 Big Max Aqua bag series has been unveiled. It is completely waterproof, with sealed seams and waterproof zips as standard.

All of theBig Max Aqua bags are also manufactured from an incredible lightweight, tear resistant fabric that makes this range robust and functional as well as weatherproof.

New to the cart bag range this year are Tour (£219), Sport (£199.99) and Drive (£189.99).

All of these Big Max Aqua bags boast a plethora of pockets to house accessories, plus 14-way divider tops with larger-than-standard putter compartments to cater for oversized putter grips.

The Tour is the largest and heaviest (2.8kg) of the new line-up, but with 8 pockets and a 9.5” top, it has more than ample space to neatly store and carry all of your kit, clubs and accessories.

The Drive is slightly lighter at 2.5kg and is aimed at the electric golf trolley market with special battery slots amongst its 8 pockets.

The Sport measures up in terms of functionality, but stands out from the crowd thanks to its sleek appearance. Bright coloured zippers and matching, modern heat-transferred logos widen the appeal of the new range.

The same sporty styling can be seen on the Big Max Aqua 8 Stand Bag (£189.99). As well as being lightweight (2kg), Big Max has added new air channels through the back of the bag to increase carrying comfort. These offer increased ventilation making the Aqua 8 suitable for play in all weather conditions.

The final addition to the 2016 line-up is the Aqua 6 (£124.99). This is the smallest and lightest of the new bags, weighting in at just 1.7kg, making it an ideal choice of bag for a shorter course or for more informal rounds of golf.

Big Max is also offering customisation across the range, allowing you to have your name added to the handle of your bag for just £7.