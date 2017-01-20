2017 Bettinardi putters revealed - Premium putter brand unveils 15 new models said to offer a better roll and even softer feel off the face

Bettinardi Golf, the specialist milled putter manufacturer based in Chicago, has released its 2017 range in the UK, including new putters in its Studio Stock and Queen B series.

Consisting of 15 premium models across its four ranges – which also includes the classic BB Series and the iNOVAi mallet – each putter is hand-crafted from one piece of milled carbon steel using hi-tech CNC milling technology at the brand’s state-of-the-art factory.

Studio Stock Series

The new models in the Studio Stock series feature a Mercury Grey finish for a confidence-inspiring look at address and incorporate F.I.T (Feel Impact Technology) Face milling, where material is removed from the face in order to produce a softer feel at impact.

The compact SS3 mallet features a single bend shaft that frames the ball squarely at address and is available in standard length (33”-35”) and counterbalance with lengths ranging from 36”-40” . Two blade options are also available with the SS8 being created from the popular JAM head style featuring a high-toe topline and squared off edges.

Completing the SS Series is the popular SS28 model featuring a wider head and a slight toe-hang, adding extra assurance that the putter will stay square through impact.

The Arm Lock model (40”-42” with 5° loft) is available along with a standard length option ranging from 33” to 35” with 3° loft that is also available with a centre shaft.

All of the Studio Stock series are available with a standard or jumbo deep-etched Lamkin grip with new cord lining, delivering maximum feel and shot feedback, with an RRP of £309.

Queen B Series

Combining performance with striking looks, the Queen B Series features the brands Micro-Honeycomb face, a miniature version of the patented larger version found on the BB Series. This allows for a muted, yet crisp feel at impact for players looking for consistent speed and feel.

The Queen B 8 is an entirely new design based on feedback from Tour players. The compact, mid-size mix of blade and mallet features weighting around the edge and a quarter-toe hang, favouring golfers with a slight arcing stroke.

Specifically designed for the player with a more broadly arcing stroke, the Queen B 9 half-mallet features a gentle curvature towards the toe and crescent milled neck for a compact and curved appearance.

Both putters are available with a standard or jumbo deep-etched Lamkin grip with new cord lining at a recommended retail price of £309.