2017 Mizuno JPX Golf Ball Revealed

The 2017 Mizuno JPX golf ball has been revealed, promising a combination of feel, ball speed and aerodynamics thanks to its lower compression core and use of micro-dimples.

The new ball follows on from the successful Mizuno JPX ball that was launched in 2015.

The biggest updates to the two-piece ball comes in the form of a larger core design that helps reduce long game spin to give you more distance. This larger core also has the lowest compression of any Mizuno ball to help increase ball speeds for players with low-to-mid swing speeds.

There’s also a durable multi-blend polymer cover that Mizuno says will provide soft greenside feel and responsive shot feedback.

You’ll also find a micro-dimple cover that features 512 dimples in total, which helps generate a mid-to-high ball flight. This makes the ball more aerodynamic through the air so it can sustain longer carries, especially during the ball’s descent phase, for longer and more stable shots.

The final change is a new blue number as seen below, which replaces the black numbers found on the 2015 JPX golf balls.

Mizuno says the new 2017 Mizuno JPX golf ball is primarily geared towards mid-to-lower swing speed golfers playing in dry conditions, but that it will still deliver strong all-round performance in all conditions.

“The low compression core in combination with our micro-dimples means that you’ve got an excellent combination of feel, ball speed and aerodynamics,” Tomo Aoki from Mizuno Product Development told GM. “Our two-piece ball has evolved to the point that the majority of players now couldn’t tell the difference between this and a tour type ball.”

The 2017 Mizuno JPX golf ball will sit alongside Mizuno’s other balls, the MP-S, MP-X, JPX-s and the JPX Platinum.

2017 Mizuno JPX Golf Ball Details

The 2017 Mizuno JPX golf ball will retail at £25 per dozen.



