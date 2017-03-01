2017 PowaKaddy Freeway Electric Trolley Range Launched - Golfers set to benefit from exciting updates to PowaKaddy's popular Freeway range of electric trolleys

After a successful 2016 the PowaKaddy Freeway family has been given a makeover for 2017, boasting a host of enhancements and upgrades on the FW3, FW5 and FW7s models.

The most significant of which can be found on the FW3 and FW5 models, which now feature new digital screens, a digital power gauge and battery fuel indicator. In recognition of the new intelligent handles on both the FW3 and FW5 models, PowaKaddy has re-branded the trolleys as the FW3i (below) and FW5i.

Meanwhile, the top-of-the-range FW7s introduces a stunning new frame colour and soft touch handle trims to add to its host of other features. Also fresh for 2017 are new graphics on the trolley’s frame and new yellow trims on the front wheel to add to the premium look.

Backed by a three-year warranty, the FW7s includes a 3.5” Full Colour Widescreen, offering golfers an intelligent handle that can even count the number of calories burned during a round.

“The performance of the Freeway range last year exceeded our expectations, but we’re not resting on our laurels and we’re really excited about the new line-up for 2017,” said PowaKaddy CEO David Catford. “Whilst we’ve invested significantly in the new family – particularly with the new digital screens – we’ve kept the price points the same as last year, so golfers really are getting fantastic value with the latest Freeway range.

Available in both 18 and 36 hole options, the reliable PowaKaddy Lithium battery (above) is the thinnest lithium battery on the market and now comes with a five-year warranty.

PowaKaddy FW3i

The entry level FW3i welcomes a brand new digital screen with power gauge and battery fuel indicator. Powered by a whisper-quiet 200W motor, the FW3i has an easy-to-use, ambidextrous soft T-bar grip for easy steering as well as a straightforward On/Off button complete with a Power, Pause & Resume function displayed on the new digital screen.

The FW3i has an RRP of £499.99 with an 18-hole lithium battery and £549.99 with the 36-hole lithium battery.

PowaKaddy FW5i

The PowaKaddy FW5i comes with a new full colour widescreen display, a digital power gauge, battery fuel indicator and an integrated USB charging port. Boasting a whisper quiet, 200-watt motor, the FW5i incorporates an Automatic Distance Function (ADF) feature that allows the trolley to be sent distances of 15, 30 and 45 yards.

The FW5i has an RRP of £549.99 with an 18-hole lithium battery and £599.99 with the 36-hole lithium battery.



PowaKaddy FW7s

Boasting a new frame colour, soft touch handle trims, graphics and front wheel with yellow trims, the FW7s is PowaKaddy’s most feature-packed design. It has a full colour 3.5” widescreen display, built-in calorie counter, distance measurement function and powerful, near silent 230W motor. Boasting a three-year warranty, the FW7s also comes in an Electronic Braking System (EBS) model, which has three levels of progressive braking when going downhill.

The FW7s has an RRP of £639.99 with an 18-hole lithium battery and £699.99 with the 36-hole lithium battery. The FW7s EBS has an RRP of £699.99 with an 18-hole lithium battery and £749.99 with the 36-hole lithium battery.

For more on all PowaKaddy trolleys, bags, batteries and accessories, go to www.powakaddy.com.