2017 Srixon AD333 Ball Unveiled

Srixon has announced the launch of a newly redesigned version of its popular AD333 golf ball, which has been the UK’s best-selling two-piece golf ball for the past 11 years.

Ideal for golfers who demand balanced performance from a more durable, 2-piece offering, the new AD333 is a premium, lower compression golf ball that delivers the perfect combination of performance, exceptional distance, soft feel and greenside control.

Much like the AD333 Tour model, the new AD333 features a lower-compression Energetic Gradient Growth Core, a new third generation Spin Skin coating, and a new, more efficient 338 Aerodynamic Speed Dimple Pattern. These three technologies combine to deliver balanced performance, longer, more accurate driving distance, better iron control, and improved greenside spin.

“The AD333’s built-in tour technologies should help golfers see great performance in every aspect of their golf game,” said Michael Ross, Senior Product Manager at Srixon. “This is the golf ball for players who seek maximum playability from a more durable, two-piece design.”

The lower compression Energetic Gradient Growth Core, now down to 75 compression points, uses variable stiffness to deliver better feel and more distance on every long game shot but especially off the tee thanks to lower spin.

Third Generation urethane Spin Skin Coating is now more elastic with less bonding points so it produces more consistent spin from any lie — especially the rough.

Finally, the Aerodynamic 338 Speed Dimple Pattern has been improved to offer more control in the wind by reducing aerodynamic drag to maximise distance. In fact, this is the lowest drag dimple design Srixon has ever produced.

Available in Pure White and Tour Yellow, the new AD333 golf ball officially launches in the UK on September 15th and has an RRP of £22 per dozen.