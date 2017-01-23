2017 Srixon Z-Star Balls Revealed - New Z-Star and Z-Star XV balls promise more distance, more spin and a more consistent ball flight when playing in the wind

The 5th generation Srixon Z-Star and Srixon Z-Star XV golf balls, replacing the 2015 Srixon Z-Star range, are said to provide golfers with more distance, more spin and more consistency in the wind.

One of the ways it can deliver this promise is through a new core construction. On the Srixon Z-Star, a “Super-soft” E.G.G. (Energetic Gradient Growth) large-diameter core has enhanced outer hardness and inner softness and feels softer than the previous model, providing higher launch and lower driver spin.

On the new Srixon Z-Star XV, a new “High-repulsion” E.G.G. large-diameter dual core has been redesigned with a larger, softer inner core with varying hardness and an outer core with more consistent hardness.

The new outer core promotes higher repulsion and increases ball speed, while the new inner core design provides the optimal launch conditions having higher launch angle and lower driver spin.

These core technological updates are combined with a newly developed dimple pattern. A new 338 Speed Dimple Pattern utilizes five different dimple sizes to improve the relationship between uniformity and occupancy for more efficient and longer flight.

By decreasing the drag coefficient right after launch, it helps the ball travel through the air with less resistance and maintains ball speed. By increasing the lift coefficient after the ball reaches its apex, it helps the ball stay in the air longer to maximise distance.

To improve spin control and a soft feel around the greens, Srixon say its latest Spin Skin Coating is 13 per cent softer than the previous model.

The high-durability, ultra-thin (0.5mm) urethane cover provides more consistent spin control on approach shots from any lie, especially from the rough. Is also is highly durable and has scuff resistance on wedge shots.

To celebrate the launch of the new Z-Star Series, Srixon has also confirmed a new partnership with Prostate Cancer UK that will see the delivery of limited edition 15 ball Bonus Packs, that will include an additional free sleeve of the new Z-Star or Z-Star XV decorated with the iconic Prostate Cancer UK logo.

Srixon will donate £1.50 for every dozen golf balls sold at trade to Prostate Cancer UK, helping to raise vital funds and awareness of the life-threatening male-specific disease.

Both the Srixon Z-Star and Z-Star XV will be available in shops from the 17th February, with an RRP of £44.99 per dozen.