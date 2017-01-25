2017 Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x Golf Balls Revealed - GM's Jezz Ellwood was on hand to visit Abu Dhabi to get a first look at the brand new models

2017 Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x Golf Balls Revealed

The new 2017 Titleist Pro V1 golf balls have been unveiled and luckily for us Golf Monthly’s Jezz Ellwood had the opportunity ahead of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship to learn more about the new Pro V1 and Pro V1x.

You can read on to learn more about the new balls, including all the new technology updates, and you can watch Jezz’s video below to see him test both the Pro V1 and Pro V1x thoroughly and attempt to come to a conclusion as to which ball will best suit his game in 2017.

2017 Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls

The 2017 Titleist Pro V1 golf balls go on sale in the UK today and you’ll notice a fresh new look, but what you can’t see are the changes inside that make their performance even better than before.

While the ZG Process Core, first introduced in 2011, hasn’t changed in the Pro V1x, the new 2017 Titleist Pro V1 features a Next Generation 2.0 ZG Process Core that benefits from a new formula that generates lower spin and faster ball speeds, with the biggest spin reductions noticeable in the long game.

The number of dimples on both balls hasn’t changed, but the master hob in which the dimples are created has been improved for better consistency ball-to-ball. The new dimple designs are now laser-etched, resulting in better coverage and more consistency from dimple to dimple. As a result, golfers can expect a more aerodynamically consistent ball flight and a tighter peak-height window on each shot’s apex.

The Pro V1’s cover will also continue to deliver great short-game performance with long-lasting durability thanks to a soft Urethane Elastomer that is precisely formulated to deliver control with soft feel.

As with previous Titleist Pro V1 balls (and as you can see in the table below), the balls differ in flight, feel and spin. The 2017 Titleist Pro V1 flies lower with a penetrating trajectory and feels softer, while the Pro V1x flies higher, has a slightly firmer feel, and spins more on iron shots.

2017 Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x Prices

The new 2017 Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x are on sale now, with an RRP of £52 per dozen.

Other Facts and Figures