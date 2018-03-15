2018 PowaKaddy Cart Range Revealed - Three new cart bag models from PowaKaddy join the impressive waterproof Dri-edition to cater for everyone's needs and budget

2018 PowaKaddy Cart Range Revealed

PowaKaddy has added to its 2018 cart bag range, with makeovers to its popular Premium, Deluxe and Lite Edition models joining the updated Dri-Edition cart bag with unrivalled waterproof protection.

Based on trends and inspirations from industries both inside and outside the golfing market, PowaKaddy has added an elegant gunmetal theme across all 15 models that also feature Key Lock technology to fit perfectly onto a PowaKaddy electric or push trolley.

“We’re really excited about our new cart bag range for 2018, which is undoubtedly the best we’ve ever produced,” said PowaKaddy Marketing Manager Mei Tierney. “The entire line has benefitted from a tremendous amount of work undertaken by our R&D team who have looked at trends in different industries across the world to deliver a truly stunning new look.

The new Premium Edition bag (above) maintains all its features that have proven popular with golfers in recent years, including seven pockets, whilst four brand new colour options have been introduced: Black/Gunmetal/Yellow, Gunmetal/Black/Silver, Black/Gunmetal/Red and Black/Gunmetal/Blue. The feature-backed bag offers 14 full-length dividers and a PowaKaddy E-Zee Lift Handle. It will have a RRP of £179.99.

Three colour combinations are brand new for the Deluxe Edition in 2018. Boasting 14 full-length dividers and seven convenient storage pockets, the Deluxe offers golfers a sleek option to combine with a trolley. The Deluxe will carry a RRP of £149.99.

Meanwhile, the Lite Edition cart bag is the lightweight options and welcomes three new vibrant colourways. It too incorporates 14 full-length dividers, seven storage pockets and the unique PowaKaddy E-Zee Lift Handle. It has a £119.99 RRP.

The new Dri-Edition bag boasts a hydrostatic-rated fabric of over 10,000mm, which is four times the performance of most waterproof bags found on the market. Using a super-lightweight Nylon fabric, as well as superior seam-sealing methods and a special coating, the new Dri-Edition bag is one of only a few models on the market with a 10,000mm hydrostatic pressure rating. The perfect bag for the ever-changing British weather conditions, the Dri-Edition is available in five impressive colour options. The RRP of the Dri-Edition is £229.99.