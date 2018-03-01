2018 PowaKaddy Freeway Electric Trolley Range Unveiled - Golfers will enjoy the updates made to the models within this popular electric trolley family

2018 PowaKaddy Freeway Electric Trolley Range Unveiled

PowaKaddy has made a number of upgrades to its popular Freeway range of electric trolleys for 2018, with new FW3s and FW5s models joining the flagship FW7s trolley.

Both the FW5s and FW7s trolleys have been enhanced with a classy Gunmetal colour for 2018, whilst the FW3s will be available in Polar white and Classic black options.

Available in both 18 and 36 hole options that are backed by a full five-year warranty, the powerful and slimline PowaKaddy Lithium battery boasts an integrated Battery Management System that protects the life of the battery and provides up to five times longer lifespan than lead acid equivalents.

“The Freeway family has very much become a brand of its own,” said PowaKaddy CEO David Catford. “We always strive to develop and innovate the range by adding new features that ultimately deliver more value for the golfer – the 2018 Freeway range does just that. We’re particularly excited about the new FW3s and FW5s which offer stunning display screens and other new features at no extra cost to the consumer.”

At the entry level, the new FW3s now incorporates a new 2.3” full colour Widescreen display, digital power gauge and battery fuel indicator. It is also powered by a new whisper-quiet 230W motor, and benefits from an easy-to-use, ambidextrous soft T-bar grip to steer the trolley with ease. Prices start at £499.99 (lithium battery only) and the frame comes with a two-year warranty.

RELATED: Best Electric Trolleys 2018

The updated FW5s comes with a new 2.8” mid-size full colour widescreen display, a digital power gauge, battery fuel indicator, odometer, digital clock, trip/time indicator, yards/metres selection and an integrated USB charging port.

The new whisper quiet motor is 230 watt, whilst an Automatic Distance Function (ADF) feature allows the trolley to be sent distances of 15, 30 and 45 yards/metres. Prices start from £549.99 and it is available in a premium Gun Metal Metallic Frame Colour with matching Trims.

Finally, the feature-packed FW7s continues to offer golfers the ultimate in electric trolley functionality like last year’s model.

These include a full colour 3.5” widescreen display, built-in calorie counter, distance measurement function and also comes with an increased 3 year peace of mind warranty. An optional Electronic Braking System (EBS) provides three levels of progressive braking when going downhill. Prices start from £629.99.