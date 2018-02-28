2018 Skechers Go Golf Shoe Range Launched - Seven models feature within the impressive new Skechers Go Golf shoe range, including stylish cleated and spikeless options

2018 Skechers Go Golf Shoe Range Launched

Skechers has launched its new 2018 Go Golf shoe collection, offering versatility, style and lightweight comfort out of the box.

Skechers continues to take inspiration from its growing running and lifestyle divisions, as well as introduce streetwear trends to the golf footwear market. The result is total performance and instant comfort built specifically for the golf course in seven new models.

Skechers Go Golf Pro V3 – RRP £139

Worn on the PGA Tour by Matt Kuchar, the Skechers Go Golf Pro V3 is the next generation of Skechers’ most advanced golf shoe. Featuring a Resamax cushioned insole for comfort and support as well as Skechers’ 5-GEN lightweight and responsive cushioning and a full leather upper. There’s also an air mesh lining providing comfort and breathability.

Skechers’ H2GO Shield provides 100% waterproof protection and shields golfers from all weather conditions whilst a dynamic traction plate aids in quick removal of dirt, and provides a strong base for Softspikes replaceable cleats providing traction and comfort on any playing surface. Available in three colours.

Skechers Go Golf Elite V3 – RRP £99

This full leather spikeless golf shoe comes in four colours, features a low drop design to keep your foot low to the ground in a neutral position and a Resamax cushioned insole for comfort and support.

Skechers 5-GEN cushioning and a full leather upper are paired with a DRI-LEX moisture management interior. It is waterproof and boasts an all-new multi-traction transition TPU outsole provides perfect traction for all golf courses. It is also available in high quality, full-grain premium leather LX version in Charcoal with Red Trim for £109.

Skechers Go Golf Approach – RRP £99

An all-new model in the 2018 Go Golf Collection, the Go Golf Approach adopts influences from Skechers’ lifestyle division by introducing a new leather and woven mesh upper introduced for added comfort and breathability.

The Approach also sees Skechers introduce a never-before-seen Relaxed Fit design for a roomy and comfortable fit, specifically targeted at golfers with a wider foot as well as a low drop design to keep your foot low to the ground in a neutral position and a Resamax cushioned insole.

The Approach LT, a Relaxed Fit Full Grain Leather Shoe that offers all the same benefits of the Approach, but showcases them in a Full Grain Leather premium upper.

Skechers Go Golf Focus 2 – RRP £139

As worn on the PGA Tour by Russell Knox, the Focus 2 comes in three colours and targets players looking for maximum stability during the golf swing in a sleek and contemporary design.

Maximum stability has been achieved through a sleek, low to the ground, full contact bottom and a dual TPU outsole that secures the foot strongly. Softspikes replaceable cleats provide both traction and comfort, whilst a heel lock design secures further the foot for a stable fit.

Comfort comes in the form of responsive 5-GEN and a Resamax insole, combining with a microfiber synthetic upper allowing for improved comfort and support. The Focus 2 also showcases brand-new OutDry patented waterproof protection which creates a waterproof, breathable barrier.

Go Golf Fairway Lead – RRP £79

Developed with influence from Skechers lifestyle and running divisions, the men’s Go Golf Fairway Lead is a modern, lightweight spikeless shoe with Goga Max Technology, 5-GEN responsive cushioning and a brand-new lightweight, fused two-toned engineered mesh upper for breathability and comfort

Skechers’ H2GO Shield water-resistant protection shields you from all weather conditions, whilst an improved spikeless Goga Matrix outsole provides support and traction for a smooth transition.

Go Golf Drive Classic – RRP £69

With a simple, spikeless design and two unassuming colourways, the Go Golf Drive Classic offers comfort and support and style aplenty.

High rebound Goga Mat cushioning combines with a proprietary lightweight, injection-molded midsole for optimal cushioning. Wicking lining adds breathability whilst a leather and synthetic upper boasts Skechers H2GO Shield water-resistant protection shields you from all weather conditions.

As well as Matt Kuchar and Russell Knox, you’ll also see European Tour legend Colin Montgomerie strolling the fairways in Skechers Go Golf Pro V3 and Elite V3 shoes in 2018.