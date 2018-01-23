2018 Titleist Scotty Cameron Select Putters Revealed

The new 2018 Titleist Scotty Cameron Select putters have been revealed with seven new models and a new four-way sole balancing technology

The new 2018 Titleist Scotty Cameron Select putters have been revealed with seven new models and a new four-way sole balancing technology.

Building on the previous Select line from 2016, the 2018 models feature an advanced multi-material construction and both 303 stainless steel or 6061 aircraft-grade aluminium face inlays to offer golfers great weight distribution with a soft feel on the greens.

Related: 2017 Scotty Cameron Futura putters review

The 2018 Titleist Scotty Cameron Select putters will feature seven blade and mid-mallet models that we’ve covered in more detail below.

Speaking about the models that go on sale on March 30th, Master Craftsman Scotty Cameron told GM: “Everything I’ve learned from refining and redesigning Newport-style putters over the last two decades has gone into this 2018 Select line.

“I always strive to raise the bar by incorporating new materials, milling and manufacturing techniques. I’m at the point with the Select line of putters that now I’m hyper-focused on the finest details. Tour players pick up on things most people don’t, but those details can make a big difference in how a putter performs.

“We’ve re-engineered the sole to account for the shaft and grip weight by actually moving metal in minute increments to help the putter align perfectly. I call it four-way sole balancing because we’ve balanced the putter from face to cavity, and from heel to toe.”

This sole design creates a putter that sits perfectly square at address to promote easier alignment on virtually any lie. Other precise refinements have also been made to the sight and sound components.

Thinned topline appearances, for example, give each head a slightly rounder radius, while plumbing neck dimensions, edges and angles have been squared up for a cleaner look from address.

Improved sound and feel are also the result of up to 30% more vibration dampening material connecting the face inlays with the putter bodies.

Related: Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls review

2018 Titleist Scotty Cameron Select Models

Newport

The iconic Newport shape is designed to sit evenly at address and is now enhanced with four-way balanced precision milling. Updated graphics also extend the three red dot theme to the face, heel and sole.

Newport 2.5

The Newport 2.5 employs softer milling of the flare neck that provides players with 3⁄4 shaft offset and a higher toe flow, while incorporating the line’s four-way sole balancing set-up and improved vibration dampening.

Newport 3 (RH/LH)

The heel-shafted Newport 3 brings together a teardrop shaped design with high toe flow. Flange milling has been smoothed for more sculpted contours with updated four-way sole balancing and improved vibration dampening. A left-handed Newport 3 option also joins the 2018 Select line.

Squareback

Scotty’s 2018 Select Squareback has a milled sightline for a clean look at address. The milled line versus prior pop-through alignment allows for more vibration dampening material to be utilised.

Newport 2 (RH/LH)

With subtle refinements to topline radius milling, the Newport 2 now appears slightly thinner from address. Up to 30 percent more vibration dampening material also improves sound and feel.

Laguna

Scotty’s newest, re-engineered Laguna brings back a popular head shape with 2018 Select line technology, including a mid-milled stainless-steel face inlay, four-way balanced sole milling and improved vibration dampening technology.

Fastback

The 2018 Select Fastback features a single milled flange line giving it a cleaner look at address while allowing for more vibration dampening material to be placed between the sole and the flange of the putter. The 6061 aircraft grade aluminium face-sole inlay has been refined to allow for weight to be distributed to the perimeter of the putter head for enhanced forgiveness.

2018 Titleist Scotty Cameron Select Putters – Details

The new Scotty Cameron Select line of putters will be in shops worldwide from March 30th with an SRP of £365 each.

Like the look of the new line? Let us know your thoughts on the Golf Monthly social channels