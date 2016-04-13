Bryson Dechambeau signs with Cobra Puma Golf

Cobra Puma Golf has announced a long term partnership with US Amateur champion Bryson DeChambeau, who will wear Puma apparel and play Cobra clubs

Cobra Puma Golf has announced a long-term partnership with Bryson DeChambeau, the 22-year-old phenom who last year became only the fifth golfer ever to win the NCAA Men’s Individual Championship and the U.S. Amateur in the same calendar year.

DeChambeau, who is playing his first pro tournament this week at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, will be wearing Puma Golf apparel, accessories and footwear and play mostly Cobra clubs during tournaments. He has also signed a deal to use Bridgestone balls and gloves, which are no longer on sale in the UK.

“Bryson has this unique combination of talent, ingenuity and personality that makes him such a dynamic golfer and a great fit for the Cobra Puma brands. He shares in our mission of game enjoyment and our desire to grow the game and make it more fun and inclusive for golfers of all levels,” said Robert Philion, President & CEO of Cobra Puma Golf.

“I believe that I found the perfect partner in Cobra Puma Golf” said DeChambeau. “The brands complement my style, attitude and desire to be innovative, while allowing me to continue to be myself, and think outside the box. I’m really thrilled to be part of this cutting-edge and creative company.”

Current What’s In The Bag for DeChambeau:

Driver: Cobra King F6+ Pro 7o | Oban Kiyoshi Tour Limited 70X | 45 in” | weight removed

3 wood: Cobra King F6 14.2o | Oban Kiyoshi Tour Limited 70X | 43 in” | 61.5 o

Utility: KING Utility Iron 18.5 o D | Project X HZRDUS Black Hybrid 6.5 105x

Irons: Edel Prototype (3-P) | KBS Tour C-Taper Lite 115X |37.5 in”, 73 o | Lofts: 25 (3), 30 (5), 34 (6), 38 (7), 42 (8), 46 (P)

Wedges: Cobra King V Grind 50°, 55° and 60° | 37.5 in” 73 o

Putter: Edel Torque Balanced with SuperStroke Slim 3.0 grip

Ball: Bridgestone B330-S



DeChambeau put a blue COBRA KING F6+ driver into play at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he competed on a sponsor’s exemption and shot a final-round 66 to finish T-27. Watch our review below. He currently has his old Edel irons in the bag but has been seen testing some Cobra King Forged CB prototype irons.

While an amateur, DeChambeau has been no stranger to golf’s biggest events. In November, DeChambeau tied for second at the Australian Masters after firing a closing 67. He followed that up in January by making the cut in all three of the European Tour events he played in Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Dubai. Last week he earned the Silver Cup honor for Low Amateur at the 2016 Masters, where Danny Willett secured a three-shot victory over Jordan Spieth and Lee Westwood.

After his professional debut this week on the venerable Harbour Town Golf Links, DeChambeau will be afforded six more sponsors’ exemptions to try and earn his PGA TOUR card for the 2017 season.