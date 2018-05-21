Here we take a look at the equipment used by Aaron Wise in his AT&T Byron Nelson victory

Aaron Wise What’s In The Bag?

Aaron Wise won his first PGA Tour title at the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship.

The 21-year-old birdied holes 4, 5, 7, 8, 9 and 10 and parred everything else for a six-under 65 on Sunday.

He beat Marc Leishman by three to win his first PGA Tour title in just his 26th start.

The final round was delayed by four hours after rain and Wise took advantage of the course playing easier.

“It’s everything I’ve dreamed of,” he said of his victory.

“I felt like when it rained today I was really going to tear the course up just because it allowed me to hit driver, which is my strength. I got a lot of short irons in my hand and was able to make a lot birdies.”

The American is a Callaway ambassador and uses a full bag of the company’s equipment barring three Titleist wedges.

He uses Callaway’s new Rogue driver as well as the Rogue 3 wood.

Wise has averaged just under 304 yards off the tee this season and was fourth in Strokes Gained Off The Tee for the Byron Nelson.

He also carries a Callaway X Forged UT 2 iron along with an Apex ’16 4 iron and Apex MB blades from 5-PW. He ranked fifth in Strokes Gained Approach the Green for the tournament.

His wedges are the new Titleist Vokey SM7s in 50°, 56° and 60° lofts.

YOUR GUIDE TO THE BEST GEAR OF 2018

He putts with an Odyssey O-Works Red V-Line fang putter and his ball is the Callaway Chrome Soft X.