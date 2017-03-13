Take a look at the equipment used by the Valspar Championship winner Adam Hadwin

Adam Hadwin What’s In The Bag?

Adam Hadwin won the Valspar Championship at the Innisbrook Resort in Florida this weekend to seal his maiden PGA Tour title.

The Canadian, who recently shot 59 at the CareerBuilder Challenge, was four clear of playing partner Patrick Cantlay with nine holes to play but only won by a single stroke in the end after a thrilling final nine.

Cantlay birdied three in a row early on the back nine and when Hadwin double-bogeyed the 16th the pair were level with two to play.

Hadwin’s par on the last was enough for victory after Cantlay made a poor bogey from the middle of the fairway. After finding the front-right bunker, Cantlay was unable to get it up-and-down for par.

With the win, Hadwin has punched his ticket to The Masters, which will be his first visit to Augusta National.

The Callaway ambassador uses a full bag of Callaways including the company’s new GBB Epic driver with the Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana D+ shaft. The 29-year-old has averaged 293 yards off the tee in 2017.

He also uses a Callaway GBB Epic 3 wood with the same shaft as his driver. His hybrid is the Callaway X Hot pro from 2013 and he also uses a 21° Apex utility iron as a 3/4 iron replacement.

Take a look at his full equipment line-up below:

Driver: Callaway GBB Epic 10.5, Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana D+ 70x

3 wood: Callaway GBB Epic 14.5, Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana D+ 72x

Hybrid: Callaway X Hot Pro 18, Matrix Ozik Xcon Altus Hybrid X-Flex

Utility: Callaway Apex UT 21, True Temper Project X 7.0

Irons (5-PW): Callaway MB1, True Temper Project X 7.0

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 2 Tour Grind, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Odyssey Tank Cruiser V-Line

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X