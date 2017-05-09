Adidas adiPure Apparel Collection Revealed - As worn by Justin Rose at the Masters, the adiPure clothing is said to bridge the gap between fashion and golf lifestyle

Adidas adiPure Apparel Collection Revealed Adidas is fusing craftsmanship and innovation to change the way we look on the golf course. adiPure, the new apparel line from Adidas Golf, is available now and applies performance-driven innovations while paying homage to the purity of the sport.

The new adiPure line was born from the authenticity of the game by providing a premium product – polos, outwears, shorts and pants – that crosses both golf and lifestyle.

“The adiPure collection represents the game of golf in the purest way,” said Davide Mattucci, Global Product Marketing Director, Adidas. “It was crafted by passionate golfers to feature a traditional look, while staying true to the performance heritage of our brand.”

“Anyone who’s fashion-focused is really going to appreciate the detail that’s in this product,” said Rose, who finished runner up behind winner Sergio Garcia

“It fits with where I feel fashion should be on-and-off the golf course – bridging the gap between golf and lifestyle.”